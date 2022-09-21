Pluto TV receives seven new channels with content from Rede TV and TV Cultura

The free streaming service TV has announced the arrival of a few more to its catalog. At first, they must have content from Rede TV and also from TV . However, it doesn’t stop there, as it will also have the addition of new programs for users to watch in the application. The channels are:

The Ed Sullivan Show (channel 110);

Cocoricó (channel 714);

- Advertisement - TV Cultura (channel 145);

The FBI Archives (channel 305); We already know the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the brand’s next flagship killer?

It’s Cabral’s fault (channel 509);

Pluto TV TV Network (channel 146);

- Advertisement - Smithsonian Channel Pluto TV (channel 290).

It is worth remembering that the latter will only be available from the 26th of September. As for the others, app users will be able to check out the news from this Tuesday (20). In general, the service has a habit of feeding its content a lot, as it has already brought new channels in August and July as well.