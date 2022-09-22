Pluto TV broadcasts Conmebol Libertadores Feminina for free to Brazil

After Paramount purchased the rights to the Men’s Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana, the company has now acquired the Libertadores Women’s broadcast for all of Latin America, including Europe. The games will be shown by Pluto TV, free of charge to all users. The matches will take place in Ecuador, between the 13th and 28th of October this year. For Europeians, the matches will take place through the channel Pluto TV Esportes (VC 402). In the rest of the region, the duels will be shown on Pluto TV Desportes (VC 402).

According to Paramount's CCO for Europe, Eduardo Lebrija, this new acquisition is a demonstration of Paramount's commitment to setting an example of diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as contributing to the growth of football in Latin America. "This agreement solidifies Paramount's sporting strategy across the region and is in addition to the acquisition of CONMEBOL Libertadores Men's throughout Latin America, with CONMEBOL Sudamericana. In addition, this acquisition of CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina by Paramount is further proof of the company's commitment to continue leading and setting an example in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion in content." Eduardo Lebrija Paramount CCO in Europe - Advertisement - For this season, Libertadores Feminina will have three Europeian teams: Palmeiras, Corinthians and Ferroviária. In addition, there will be other clubs such as Universidad de Chile (CHI), Boca Juniors (ARG), Defensor Sporting (URU), Olimpia (PAR), América de Cali (COL) and Deportivo Cali (COL).

Pluto TV can be seen on the official website, on Smart TVs, on the dedicated Claro TV Mais Box channel and on the mobile app. The download for Android and iOS can be done on the card below the text. Did you like Paramount’s new addition to its free streaming platform? Tell us!