Pluto TV announces the arrival of four new channels in March

Pluto TV announced this Thursday (2) the arrival of four new free channels in the catalog of the streaming service. This novelty expands the number of options available to platform users, who currently have more than 105 channels curated by more than 185 content partners in the region, including the main television networks.
According to press reports, this month’s release features Medical Detectives, Pluto TV Sci-Fi Series, Super Onze and Runtime, options that premiere at no cost. This new content can be watched via the mobile app (Android and iOS), version for Smart TVs (check availability) and the website (visit).
What’s New for March on Pluto TV:
- Medical Detectives (channel 306) – Medical Detectives, a program for you to discover how forensic science helps solve violent crimes and mysterious accidents. The most difficult cases are solved with the most advanced techniques in the industry.
- Pluto TV Sci-Fi Series (channel 116) – The future has arrived and you can watch it on Pluto TV Sci-Fi Series. Futuristic inventions, intergalactic travel, new planets and, of course, extraterrestrial beings. In Science Fiction anything is possible.
- Super Eleven (channel 333) — Super Onze, the famous football anime arrives on Pluto TV. Inspired by the iconic video game, the series tells the story of Endou Mamoru’s team. Prepare your heart to watch the most spectacular matches on the planet.
- Runtime (channel 76) — Runtime is the channel for you to watch great movies and series starring renowned Hollywood actors. Comedy, action, suspense, drama or romance, no matter the genre, Runtime is always good company.
According to informants, Pluto TV and other free platforms may gain a new competitor soon with the possible entry of YouTube in this segment. Apparently, Google plans to launch free TV channels with “Pluto” style ads, but still there is no confirmation about it.
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >
Did you like the new channels announced by Pluto TV? Tell us, comment!