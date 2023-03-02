Pluto TV announces the arrival of four new channels in March

Pluto TV announced this Thursday (2) the arrival of four new free channels in the catalog of the streaming service. This novelty expands the number of options available to platform users, who currently have more than 105 channels curated by more than 185 content partners in the region, including the main television networks.

According to press reports, this month’s release features Medical Detectives, Pluto TV Sci-Fi Series, Super Onze and Runtime, options that premiere at no cost. This new content can be watched via the mobile app (Android and iOS), version for Smart TVs (check availability) and the website (visit).