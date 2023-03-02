5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsApplePluto TV announces the arrival of four new channels in March

Pluto TV announces the arrival of four new channels in March

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Pluto TV announces the arrival of four new channels in March
1677772762 pluto tv announces the arrival of four new channels in.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Pluto TV announced this Thursday (2) the arrival of four new free channels in the catalog of the streaming service. This novelty expands the number of options available to platform users, who currently have more than 105 channels curated by more than 185 content partners in the region, including the main television networks.

According to press reports, this month’s release features Medical Detectives, Pluto TV Sci-Fi Series, Super Onze and Runtime, options that premiere at no cost. This new content can be watched via the mobile app (Android and iOS), version for Smart TVs (check availability) and the website (visit).

What’s New for March on Pluto TV:

  • Medical Detectives (channel 306) – Medical Detectives, a program for you to discover how forensic science helps solve violent crimes and mysterious accidents. The most difficult cases are solved with the most advanced techniques in the industry.
  • Pluto TV Sci-Fi Series (channel 116) – The future has arrived and you can watch it on Pluto TV Sci-Fi Series. Futuristic inventions, intergalactic travel, new planets and, of course, extraterrestrial beings. In Science Fiction anything is possible.
  • Super Eleven (channel 333) — Super Onze, the famous football anime arrives on Pluto TV. Inspired by the iconic video game, the series tells the story of Endou Mamoru’s team. Prepare your heart to watch the most spectacular matches on the planet.
  • Runtime (channel 76) — Runtime is the channel for you to watch great movies and series starring renowned Hollywood actors. Comedy, action, suspense, drama or romance, no matter the genre, Runtime is always good company.

Pluto TV Catalog.

According to informants, Pluto TV and other free platforms may gain a new competitor soon with the possible entry of YouTube in this segment. Apparently, Google plans to launch free TV channels with “Pluto” style ads, but still there is no confirmation about it.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
- Advertisement -

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

Did you like the new channels announced by Pluto TV? Tell us, comment!

iOS 15 is causing tactile problems on some iPhone models, is this the case?

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Acer launches 4K miniLED gaming monitor with 160Hz refresh rate

A maple presented a new 4K gaming monitor with technology miniLED. It's about...
Latest news

Meta will create ‘AI personas’ for WhatsApp and Messenger

Chatbots such as ChatGPT might one day be an important part of our everyday...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.