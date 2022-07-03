Pluto TV against Samsung TV Plus: free TV duel on your Samsung mobile

Not paying to have a huge collection of TV channels on your is a reality with TV and Samsung TV Plus: both platforms offer a huge amount of streaming content that can be played on any Samsung smartphone (Pluto TV is suitable for all other brands). Which is better? We have faced both to verify it.

Watching television on your mobile is not only easy thanks to the different applications that exist for the task, it can also be done completely . And with an endless catalog of channels: platforms like Pluto TV or Samsung TV Plus distill hours and hours of streaming entertainment. Each one has its own style, the first is universal and the second is exclusive to Samsung devices. Let’s see how they are alike and what their differences are.

Samsung TV Plus: from televisions to mobiles

The app debuted at smart tv’s of the brand to later land on Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets. With a catalog of channels that has been growing, and among which are all kinds of thematic contentSamsung TV Plus is a good addition for those who have a mobile leisure time in hand and are looking for something to watch to kill that time.

Samsung TV Plus can be downloaded from both Google Play and the Galaxy Store. It is a free application, you need permanent internet accesshas no ads beyond those included in the channels and does not offer video on demand.

pluto tv

Anime and Engine on Pluto TV for Android TV

It has become one of the most popular and transgressive streaming platforms that came after the Netflix explosion. Owned by Paramount, and with a catalog of channels that is growing almost month by monththe platform specializes in thematic broadcasts without neglecting video on demand.

Pluto TV includes advertisements in broadcasts, the application is available for almost any Android (including Android TV), it is free and includes a large amount of on-demand content.

What Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus are not

Do not expect a Netflix or a Disney + of these platforms . They do not offer premieres, they aim at live broadcasts (a style of content close to that of classic TV) and, in general, the catalog does not include “big hits” on the billboard.

. They do not offer premieres, they aim at live broadcasts (a style of content close to that of classic TV) and, in general, the catalog does not include “big hits” on the billboard. Nor are they a television service to use . It is true that they have recognizable TV channels, but most of them are not very popular. In addition, they tend to create channels just to add bulk to the catalog (the themes of a specific series are a good example).

. It is true that they have recognizable TV channels, but most of them are not very popular. In addition, they tend to create channels just to add bulk to the catalog (the themes of a specific series are a good example). They are not travel-friendly streaming platforms . Neither Pluto TV nor Samsung TV Plus allow content to be downloaded to the phone. This prevents you from using the apps in offline situations, like during a flight, for example.

. Neither Pluto TV nor Samsung TV Plus allow content to be downloaded to the phone. This prevents you from using the apps in offline situations, like during a flight, for example. They do not offer excessively exclusive content . Companies like Netflix have specialized in developing their own titles with which to stand out, quite the opposite of the two platforms that concern us: both add Internet channels, as well as various content that is usually found in other services (MTV, Rakuten TV…) . That does not imply that they stop offering exclusive features, especially with Pluto TV.

. Companies like Netflix have specialized in developing their own titles with which to stand out, quite the opposite of the two platforms that concern us: both add Internet channels, as well as various content that is usually found in other services (MTV, Rakuten TV…) . That does not imply that they stop offering exclusive features, especially with Pluto TV. Do not expect high quality for the average of your catalog . It is linked to the previous section: both Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus have a lot of filler content, chosen with the idea of ​​fattening up the available offer.

. It is linked to the previous section: both Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus have a lot of filler content, chosen with the idea of ​​fattening up the available offer. Playback is not ad-free. Pluto TV cuts the display from time to time to include advertising. Samsung TV Plus does not, although its channels do include a certain load of ads. It is the inconvenience of not paying for any of the platforms.

The great asset of Pluto TV: video on demand

Devices connected to the Internet made “zapping” obsolete, since access to content when we want and how we want avoids searching through the tangle of channels to see what is being shown at any given moment. Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus inherit this way of accessing videos: both are closer to DTT than to a Netflix. With shades.

One of the great drawbacks of Samsung TV Plus is that it does not allow access to anything previously broadcast: either you see it at the moment or you get annoyed. This forces you to mark reminders in the event that you have found content that you like. With one difficulty: the EPG or program of upcoming broadcasts is very limited.

Pluto TV is much closer to what Netflix has accustomed us: its “On Demand” section allows access to a good part of the content it broadcasts. Movies, all seasons of the series… Search for a movie or access any episode of a season, hit the play and that’s it: you can watch them in their entirety or pause them and play the rest later. Of course, you will see it cut from time to time for advertising.

The quality of both platforms has grown significantly since they landed in Spain. In comparative terms, it is Pluto TV that wins for quality and variety, also because of the notoriety of what it offers: it has more channels and recognizable content. This does not mean that everything is unknown in Samsung TV Plus, but it does lose at a general level.

Pluto TV wins in quality and variety, also in access to content: it is the only one of the two that offers video on demand

Both offer most of the catalog in Spanish and include the option of broadcasting the content on Google Chromecast. Samsung TV Plus allows you to choose the resolution of the content (varies according to the channel and reaches 1080p) and also offers subtitles (depends on the broadcast). Neither of the two platforms have an original version (unless the content is not folded).

Samsung TV Plus: no advertising added to channels

Interestingly, Samsung Tv Plus includes channels from Pluto TV

Pluto TV cuts the broadcast from time to time to offer advertising, usually from other channels on the platform. Samsung TV Plus does not: everything you want to play will be downloaded in real time and without cuts to include commercials, always depending on the channel (some do cut broadcasts). This makes viewing the content less obtrusive.

In Samsung TV Plus it is each channel that includes advertising, not the television service

Both have floating window playback, they need a constant Internet connection, the audio does not work with the screen off (it would not be bad for musical chains), no playback control (Pluto TV does offer it on video on demand), you can’t pause a live channel or restart the show that’s on air. In this aspect, both Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus behave like the television of a lifetime, only by streaming.

Pluto TV protects the image in the captures

The two platforms have different themes for their services. Movies, series, reality TV, sports, music… Whatever the tastes, something is always broadcast to see at all times. Although you have to adapt to what there is: neither Samsung TV Plus nor Pluto TV offer an excessive variety in themes.

Pluto TV is better in terms of variety, though tends to fatten up the grid with single-title channels (Detective Conan, Ana and the seven…). And there is a curious aspect: Pluto TV includes some channels in Samsung TV Plus. Being owned by Paramount, Pluto TV has a large catalog base with classic movies and series, something that does not happen with Samsung TV Plus: this platform behaves more like a content aggregator.

Advantages of Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus

They are free, this is the greatest asset of both platforms . It wouldn’t be a bad idea if they offered a subscription to remove ads, especially on Pluto TV.

. It wouldn’t be a bad idea if they offered a subscription to remove ads, especially on Pluto TV. In constant growth . The two have been growing in channels, catalog and quality; with the expectation that they will continue to do so.

. The two have been growing in channels, catalog and quality; with the expectation that they will continue to do so. Advertising is not too invasive . If it is free, it has ads, this is a maxim of any mobile application. Pluto TV cuts broadcasts more, sometimes when it shouldn’t and leaving a scene halfway through. That yes, the publicity is not usually very long and not heavy either: normally the commercials are from other Pluto TV channels. On Samsung TV Plus, advertising is usually lighter and related to products.

. If it is free, it has ads, this is a maxim of any mobile application. Pluto TV cuts broadcasts more, sometimes when it shouldn’t and leaving a scene halfway through. That yes, the publicity is not usually very long and not heavy either: normally the commercials are from other Pluto TV channels. On Samsung TV Plus, advertising is usually lighter and related to products. Perfect for viewing on mobile . Both apps look great on Samsung Galaxy, the grid is organized nicely (it’s much better on Pluto TV), the content plays full screen horizontally, and they include a floating window to continue doing other tasks without losing the broadcast. .

. Both apps look great on Samsung Galaxy, the grid is organized nicely (it’s much better on Pluto TV), the content plays full screen horizontally, and they include a floating window to continue doing other tasks without losing the broadcast. . Suitable for Google Chromecast. Both Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus allow you to send the content from the mobile to the TV taking advantage of Chromecast. The Samsung app is also compatible with sending through SmartThings.

Since they are free, the best thing is to install both and go combining the reproduction depending on what they broadcast at any given time. In addition, Pluto TV offers the extra of its entire catalog of video on demand; which greatly complements access to series and movies, some of great quality.

Samsung TV Plus is only compatible with Samsung phones and tablets (and their televisions). By contrast, Pluto TV can be installed on most Android devices, including Android TV.