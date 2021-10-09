Pluma, the ideal browser for Android devices with few resources

The mobile device market is full of alternatives for all budgets, tastes and needs. In this sense, there are computers with fewer resources that generally do not support the memory or CPU consumption that some apps imply. A clear example is in Google Chrome that can slow down any device without enough available RAM. Therefore, we want to present you a browser for Android devices with few resources.

Its name is Pluma and it will allow you to have a more fluid experience when browsing the web with your low- or mid-range Android.

A browser for Android devices with few resources

Alternative browsers to Chrome are usually a necessity when the computers we use cannot support their consumption of resources. When we notice that the smartphone slows down for visiting some pages, it is a sign that it is time to look for a lighter option. This is where a browser like Pluma comes into play, aimed at Android devices with few resources.

To become this type of option, Pluma uses a different architecture from the rest of the browsers that we can find in the store. The vast majority of alternative browsers are based on Chromium, while Pluma apparently takes advantage of Android’s WebView. This resource for developers provides the ability to open web pages in your apps without the need to run the full browser.

In this sense, Pluma basically puts the ability to open web pages in the hands of an Android resource. This helps you save a lot of space, weighing in at 3MB download and 7MB total storage space when installed. Its interface will be very familiar to you, although it has distinctive features such as the tool panel at the bottom. This provides faster reach when it comes to sharing sites, for example.

In this way, we have in Pluma a perfect app for those computers with little memory or storage space. You will be able to see all your websites as in Chrome and you will have a much more fluid experience adapted to your computer.

For get It, follow this link.