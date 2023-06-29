Plex reduces its staff by more than 20% due to the decline in global ad markets

- Advertisement -

The popular media server Plex has carried out a reduction in personnel that affects more than 20% of its workforce, laying off 37 employees in all departments of the company. The news was communicated via a Slack message by Plex CEO Keith Valory, and reveals the challenges the company faces to generate profits in the current streaming industry landscape.

A focus on profitability and advertising challenges

Plex has experienced a significant impact on its advertising business due to the decline in advertising markets globally. According to Keith Valory, it is difficult to foresee how much longer these markets and their prices will remain depressed and volatile. As a result, Plex has made the decision to achieve profitability in the next 18 months, which means significantly reducing personnel expenses.

A restructuring in search of profitability

To reach its profitability target, Plex will carry out an internal restructuring. The company will be organized around four main product areas and some shared services. In addition, additional internal changes will be made, including reprioritization of product plans and reduction of marketing spend.

The impact on employees and the company’s response

Although Plex has not officially commented on the layoffs, some former employees have shared their experiences on LinkedIn. Among them are a former user experience strategist and a former backend software engineer. This isn’t the first time Plex has carried out layoffs; earlier in the year, a former account executive also mentioned a previous round of layoffs.

Plex, known for its media server app that allows users to upload and stream their own content, has sought to expand by adding free ad-supported (FAST) movies and TV shows and live TV. However, like many others in the streaming industry, he has found it difficult to turn a profit in this arena.

Ultimately, Plex seeks to regain profitability and adapt to changing market conditions. Internal restructuring and reduction of personnel expenses are necessary steps to achieve this goal. As the company faces the challenges of global advertising markets, its focus on profitability will be critical to ensuring its survival in the streaming industry.

More information at The Verge