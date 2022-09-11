PLC or WiFi, the best alternative if you cannot connect by cable

The cable connection is a connection that uses a fiber optic cable that must be installed in your home when you request service from an internet provider. This cable is similar to the one that provides the television signal, which is connected to a modem and this in turn is connected through the Ethernet cable. But, what can we do if we can’t even establish a good Internet network for those reasons? The solution is in the PLC.

The PLC for connectivity with local networks - Advertisement - Currently, cable is one of the most used connections in homes, and it is the one that we recommend you have installed in your home, since it offers you better browsing speed. In any case, it is true that sometimes this can happen with some problems to face and that our internet fails. Ten things that only WhatsApp Plus had and that are now on WhatsApp In addition to the ubiquitous WiFi and although for many users the best system for interconnect equipment It is the typical network cable, there are other interesting alternatives such as PLC networks, which is, together with WiFi, the best option for our connection. We talk about PLC as Power Line Communications, and its current goal is to provide us connectivity with local networks through the existing electrical installation in homes and businesses. That is, PLC uses the wiring of our houses to transmit data in addition to electrical current.

- Advertisement -

What is PLC and how can it help you?

At the beginning, this equipment began to work with ADSL where, at that time, the speeds did not exceed 50 MB, which at the moment of truth was 5 Mbps. ‘ that is used to expand our connection networks, sending the data of our Internet connection through the light wire. The Internet connection and electricity work in two different phases, so they do not interfere with each other.

You can use the light and take Internet by the electric current, without any problem. In addition, it is much more secure, since your data does not go through the air and is more difficult to hack.

- Advertisement -

With this, therefore, we can say that it is undoubtedly the simplest and most efficient solution to be able to take the Internet connection to any instance of our home no matter how far away it is from the router, since we will only need a plug to connect them. Therefore, if you have blind spots where you just want to place a console or Smart TV, using a PLC adapter is one of the most suitable solutions.

Its installation is more than simple

In theory a PLC device is plug n play, that is, we connected it and it would be ready for use. However, as the PLC occupies a plug yes or yes, some already come with an additional plug so you don’t run out of it. Normally these they are sold in pairs because two devices are needed to run the system:

One pick up the signal of the WiFi to transmit it to the electrical wiring.

of the WiFi to transmit it to the electrical wiring. Other (extender) receives the signal and spreads it to the area where it is plugged in. Obviously, more extenders can be used to reach different areas of our home.

Subsequently, and for the connection/installation of the entire system, the method is just as simple:

The sending PLC plugs into a socket near the router and connects to it via an ethernet cable.

near the router and connects to it via an ethernet cable. The receiving PLC plugs into desired area and we can connect an ethernet cable (or via WiFi) to the desired device.

Clever! Should we do more? Little more than checking that the connection arrives correctly. As you can see, the installation is very simple: there has been no DIY at home and we only need a few minutes to get it up and running.