PlayStation was the console that most accessed Pornhub in 2022; Fortnite tops searches

Published on

By Abraham
PlayStation was the console that most accessed Pornhub in 2022; Fortnite tops searches
2022 is coming to an end, with that, the time has come to check out the retrospectives of everything that was successful throughout the year, positively or negatively.

Pornhub, one of the biggest erotic sites in the world, has once again launched its Year In Review and one of the pieces of information is the traffic generated by video game consoles.

In 2022, PlayStation consoles (PS4 and PS5) had the most traffic on the site, with a share of 73.1%. All other consoles saw a year-over-year drop in traffic.

The biggest drop was registered on PS Vita, which had a 62% reduction in traffic. Then we have the Xbox consoles, which saw a 30.6% drop in traffic compared to 2021. The PS4 and PS5 consoles were the only ones that saw an increase.

The report released by Pornhub also reveals which were the most sought after games on the platform. At the top of the list, we have Fortnite, followed by Overwatch and Genshin Impact. It is worth remembering that this refers to the search for erotic content inspired by these games.

As for the most searched video game characters, Overwatch’s D.va is in first place with a large lead, followed by Minecraft’s Jenny Mod.

So what do you think of these results?

