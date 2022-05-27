PlayStation VR2 would launch along with more than 20 games from major developers

Officially revealed last January, it seems that the new generation of Sony’s virtual reality headset is about to become a reality. And it is that on this occasion Sony has just announced that the PlayStation VR2 will be supported by more than 20 launch games “older” by its first-parties and third-parties.

In fact, beyond the great secrecy of the VR device itself, Jim Ryan himself has advanced that the company is investinga considerable amount” of money to ensure that players have a good repertoire of titles to choose from, with only one confirmed title for the time being, the spin-up Horizon: Call of the Mountainwhich will allow us to take a more in-depth look at this dystopian futuristic place.

And it is that unlike the previous model, which was designed to work with the PS4, the PlayStation VR2 aims to work with games specifically optimized for PS5. To do this, this new virtual reality helmet will be equipped with an OLED screen with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 pixels per eyealong with support for an fframe rates up to 120 Hz.

In addition, we will have some design improvements such as the fact that it can be connected to the console with a single USB-C cable, thus allowing much greater mobility; as well as the new features of PlayStation VR2 Sense Technology, such as headset feedback or the more intuitive PS VR2 Sense controller, which create an incredibly deep sense of immersion.

Unfortunately, we are still without counting on the most important detail: your date. And it is that Sony continues to bet on revealing the details slowly but steadily. Thus, the eyes are now focused on the Summer Game Fest, the great video game fair that will take place this summer, where we could expect to have new details or even an official presentation of the PlayStation VR2.