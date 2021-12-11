PlayStation Studios buys co-development studio Valkyrie Entertainment

Continuing its recent streak of acquisitions, this time Sony has announced the purchase of the co-development studio Valkyrie Entertainment, which will operate under the agglomerate of PlayStation Studios. And is that in the last 12 months, the company has announced the additions of Housemarque, Bluepoint, Nixxes Software, Firesprite, adding a total of 17 studies under its banner.

A really remarkable turnaround, going from a long period of stability between 2010 and 2020, in which PlayStation Studios only added the Sucker Punch Productions and Insomniac Games studios. Thus, the main reason mainly points to two paths: Microsoft’s 7 billion agreement to buy Bethesda and its parent company ZeniMax; and Sony’s recently leaked plans to create its own cloud gaming and streaming platform, which would go a step beyond the current PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus services, to challenge Xbox Game Pass.

The acquisition was announced by Herman Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, in a post on your personal Twitter account in which he shared that “Valkyrie’s diverse capabilities will be welcomed by all teams at PlayStation Studios as we continue to focus on delivering extraordinary gaming experiences.”.

Today we announce @valkyrieent will be joining the PlayStation Studios family. The studio will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises pic.twitter.com/sNTugminD5 – Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) December 10, 2021

«In our next chapter, we are excited to continue our relationship with some of the most talented teams in the world, expanding and contributing to the portfolio of incredible games available to PlayStation fans.«, Hulst expressed in the official statement of his company.

Founded in 2002, it is best known for providing joint development services to other game studios. In fact, Valkyrie Entertainment has previously worked with Sony for the development of some important games such as God of War, even collaborating on the next installment of God of War Ragnarok with Santa Monica Studio. Although He has also participated in other titles of other companies such as Microsoft and Riot, with games like Halo Infinite, Forza Motorsport 7, State of Decay 2, League of Legends or Valorant, among a larger list.