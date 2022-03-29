PlayStation Spartakus will finally be PlayStation Plus

A few weeks of confusion with the names are coming, and that is that PlayStation Plus is the name that will receive the expected new subscription service from Sony, whose code name these months was PlayStation Spartakus, and that among other content, will bring together the offer currently made up of PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus. It almost makes you want, at least temporarily, to add the prefix “new” or the suffix 2.0, right?

But hey, although the name is important, what we were really waiting for was confirmation of the content of each of the levels, the prices (although it is true that Sony has already advanced them) and, of course, when what, for many, is Sony’s Game Pass will debut, that is, the Japanese technology company’s response to the more than successful business model that has proven to be the video game subscription service from Microsoft.

Thus, as we told you months ago, PlayStation Plus will have three subscription levels, with different prices and content. So let’s just go with Sony’s official description of each of them:

PLAYSTATION PLUS ESSENTIAL

Advantages : It includes the same advantages that PlayStation Plus currently offers, that is: Two downloadable games per month. Exclusive discounts. Cloud storage for saved games. Access to online multiplayer. PlayStation Plus subscription will not change for members at this level.

: The prices of the PlayStation Plus Essential level will not change from the current PlayStation Plus service. Europe €8.99 per month / €24.99 per quarter / €59.99 per year

of the PlayStation Plus Essential level will not change from the current PlayStation Plus service.

PLAYSTATION PLUS EXTRA

Advantages : Includes all the benefits of the Essential level. Add a catalog of up to 400 of the best PS4 and PS5 titles, including blockbusters from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party developer partners. In the Extra level, the games are downloadable.

: Prices* : Europe €13.99 per month / €39.99 per quarter / €99.99 per year

:

PLAYSTATION PLUS PREMIUM

Advantages : Includes all the benefits of the Essential and Extra levels. Add up to 340 more games, including: PS3 titles available via cloud streaming. A catalog of popular classics, available to stream and download from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP. Cloud streaming of original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games is offered in Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Users can stream games from PS4 and PS5 consoles or PC. This tier also includes access to limited-time game trials so players can try certain games before purchasing.

: Prices* : Europe €16.99 per month / €49.99 per quarter / €119.99 per year

:

So, we see that the Essential mode will be the continuity solution to the current PlayStation Plus modelwhile Plus Extra will add to the base package what is included in PlayStation Nowa service that, as we can read on its website, will disappear soon. Users with a PlayStation Now subscription will see their accounts migrated to the new PlayStation Plus. On the web it is not clear what level of subscription, but it is understood that it will be Plus Extra.

AND the top of the range is found in PlayStation Plus Premiumthe modality with a monthly fee of 16.99 euros (compared to 10 euros per month with an annual subscription), in which the catalog is expanded with another 340 titles, among which we will find classics from the first generations of PlayStation, tests of games for a limited time and extra streaming features.

The plans, especially in their annual modalities, They seem like a fairly competitive offer compared to Microsoft’s service, and they are the definitive confirmation that subscription services in the gaming market are here to stay. And it is that, with the increase in the price of games for the latest generation consoles, which has already reached eighty euros, for the price of a game and a half we can enjoy a monstrous catalog for a year.

The key, now, will be in check if Sony puts all the meat on the grill and, despite its initial rejection of this formula, it does add zero-day releases to PlayStation Plus. If it does (and it seems to mean it, according to your post), I have no doubt that it will be a success, and that it will put Sony and Microsoft back on an equal footing when it comes to solutions for to be able to enjoy a large catalog of games to its users. Personally, I think that Sony has been slow to react but, as the saying goes, it’s never too late if happiness is good.

As for its launch date, Sony has confirmed that the merger of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, with the addition of the exclusive news of the service, will take place next Juneso we still have to wait a few months.

