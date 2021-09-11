PlayStation Showcase 2021: all the trailers and games of the Sony conference for PS5

Complying with the advance, last night the PlayStation Showcase 2021 took place, an own event organized by Sony to presenting and updating news on some of their upcoming third-party releases, and their PlayStation Studios exclusives.

As on previous occasions, the broadcast barely lasted 40 minutes, It was undoubtedly a very complete event, covering some of the expected titles, and surprising us with new unpublished installments. Thus, although a good part of the games presented will be launched within this year, we have also had a good preview of what awaits us during the next 2022, and even some more future deliveries that move the calendar until the following years. .

As expected, we have finally been able to see new images of the expected God of war ragnarok, as well as Gran Turismo 7; although we cannot ignore the great absences of other games present during last year’s PlayStation Showcase, with no news about Final Fantasy XVI or Hogwarts Legacy. However, one of the great surprises came from the hand of Spider-man 2, a new installment of this successful Insomniac exclusive saga, or the eclipsing announcement of the return of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake.

In addition to the full video highlighted above, below you can find all trailers presented during this Sony event.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Opening the PlayStation Showcase in style, Sony surprised us all with this announcement from LucasFilms Games, which after multiple requests from fans over the years, finally brings us back this great remastered classic.

Project eve

An action-adventure game that takes place in the not too distant future on a ruined Earth ravaged by unknown enemies. Join Eve, a powerful heroine who will join forces with a comrade throughout the game and accept the challenge that this tough adventure represents.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Embark on an epic adventure full of quirks, wonders, and high-powered weaponry. Bullets, magic and swords collide in this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina. Roll your own multi-class hero and loot, shoot, hack, and fight your way through wacky monsters and loot-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord.

Forspoken

Despite the lack of news of the new Final Fantasy, Square Enix did not miss to date with this striking title. Frey Holland, who has mysteriously teleported from New York, finds herself in the precious but cruel land of Athia with a conscious bracelet on her arm. His cynical new companion “Cuff” helps Frey explore Athia’s sprawling landscapes. As he searches for his way home, Frey will fight monstrous creatures, face the mighty Tantas, and discover secrets that will awaken something inside him.

Rainbow Six Extraction

For decades, Team Rainbow has been the shield against the worst imaginable global threats: hostage situations, biological weapons, the threat of nuclear war. But now we are faced with the greatest terror our world has ever known: a lethal and mutant alien threat.

Alan Wake Remastered

Award-winning cinematic action thriller Alan Wake, remastered with enhanced visuals, enhanced character models, and more sophisticated ambient details for a full 4K resolution experience.

Take on the role of tormented writer Alan Wake, desperately searching for his missing wife, Alice. The sleepy Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls is not what it seems. A malevolent presence lurks in the dark, and a horror story Alan can’t remember writing is coming true.

Grand theft auto v

Less surprising but inescapable for this PlayStation Showcase, was the presence of the current installment of GTA, which continues to extend its life in this new generation of consoles.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Tokyo is infested with lethal supernatural forces brought about by a dangerous occultist, known as Hannya, who cause the city’s population to instantly vanish. Team up with a powerful spectral entity in his quest for revenge and master a potent arsenal of skills to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Repeating its presence in the last video game fairs, this time we were able to see a small preview of the history of this game. Twelve years ago, a great Galactic War ravaged the cosmos. Star-Lord, seeking adventure and profit in a universe that is beginning to look to the future, has recently formed the Guardians of the Galaxy to sell their services as hired heroes.

But now a sprawling organization known as the Universal Church of Truth has promised to bring back all that was lost during the Galactic War. With the strength of their faith, they spread their beliefs in more and more worlds. Very soon, it will be up to the Guardians to save the galaxy.

Bloodhunt

A free battle royale game set in the Vampire: The Mascarade universe. A perfidious betrayal has triggered a war between the vampires, who are also threatened by a secret society known as the Entity. Use your supernatural powers, your weapons and your wits in this exciting fight to dominate the night and restore the Masquerade.

Deathloop

Bethesda’s next big title didn’t miss the party either, unveiling its official story trailer. Blackreef is a mystery, and Colt is searching for answers. The deeper Colt goes down the rabbit hole, the more questions arise. One thing is for sure, Colt is determined to get to the bottom of this mystery and break the time cycle, no matter what answers he finds.

Kid A Mnesia Exhibition

An inverted digital / analog universe created from original recordings and artwork to commemorate 21 years of Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac.

Tchia

A tropical open world adventure. Climb, glide, swim, and boat across a beautiful archipelago in this physics-driven sandbox. Use Tchia’s “skin-changer” ability to take control of any object or animal you come across and improvise with the ukulele.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Marvel’s wolverine

Being the clear protagonist of this PlayStation Showcase, Insomniac surprised us again with the teaser and first announcement of an upcoming installment focused on the most controversial hero of the X-Men.

Gran Turismo 7

One of the most anticipated of PS5 finally shows itself, after a long year of silence, to show us new images about its gameplay and some of the options and game modes that we can find, as well as its final release date, which will move until the end of the first quarter of next year.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Once again with Insomniac at the helm, and with what appears to be a title yet to be renamed, Peter and Miles will once again don their suits to face a new but well-known threat, with the arrival of Venom.

God of war ragnarok

Thus closing a fairly powerful PlayStation Showcase, Santa Monica brought us the first full trailer of the new installment of God of War, which will not only continue with the story of its latest and most acclaimed installment, but will even take advantage of a large part of the scenarios already seen in this. Although this does not mean that the study promises us a profound story, including this time a small return to Kratos, recovering part of the weaponry and brutality of his first games.

Katos and Atreus must travel to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as they prepare for the prophesied battle that will end the world. Together, they will venture into the Nine Realms in search of answers as the Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way, they will explore breathtaking and mythical landscapes, gather allies from all kingdoms, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters.

As the threat of Ragnarök grows closer and closer, both must choose between the safety of their family, or the safety of the kingdoms.

On the other hand, after the PlayStation Showcase, the Japanese company itself took the opportunity to dedicate a small space to interview the different participating studios, who provided some additional details about their games.