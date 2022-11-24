PlayStation Says Battlefield Can’t Match Call of Duty’s Success

In its last participation in the process, the Japanese giant revealed that, if approved, the merger between the companies could result in a price increase for consumers, but in addition, it also spoke a little about how Call of Duty is the sovereign of games of FPS and that not even Battlefield is strong enough to compete.

The merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard continues to be scrutinized by various regulatory bodies around the world and amid investigations, Sony tries in every way to show how the approval can be harmful to the video game industry.

Sony has told the UK competition authority that it is impossible to compete against Call of Duty and that many publishers have tried and none have achieved the same level of success as Activision’s franchise.

- Advertisement -

In its defense, Microsoft claims that nothing prevents Sony from creating a new franchise of first-person shooters and that there are several other alternatives.

Sony says it is not possible to recreate the success of Call of Duty and cites Battlefield and Electronic Arts as examples of widely known rivals, but who are always falling behind the competitor.