PlayStation Says Battlefield Can’t Match Call of Duty’s Success

The merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard continues to be scrutinized by various regulatory bodies around the world and amid investigations, Sony tries in every way to show how the approval can be harmful to the video game industry.
In its last participation in the process, the Japanese giant revealed that, if approved, the merger between the companies could result in a price increase for consumers, but in addition, it also spoke a little about how Call of Duty is the sovereign of games of FPS and that not even Battlefield is strong enough to compete.
Sony has told the UK competition authority that it is impossible to compete against Call of Duty and that many publishers have tried and none have achieved the same level of success as Activision’s franchise.
In its defense, Microsoft claims that nothing prevents Sony from creating a new franchise of first-person shooters and that there are several other alternatives.
Sony says it is not possible to recreate the success of Call of Duty and cites Battlefield and Electronic Arts as examples of widely known rivals, but who are always falling behind the competitor.
Call of Duty is too ingrained in the industry to have any competitor, no matter how well-equipped that rival is.
Other publishers don’t have the resources or expertise to match their success. To give a concrete example, Electronic Arts, one of the biggest publishers after Activision, tried for many years to produce a rival to Call of Duty with its Battlefield franchise.
Despite the similarities between Battlefield and Call of Duty, the Battlefield series can’t keep up.
It is worth mentioning that even EA representatives had already stated that the possibility of Call of Duty becoming an Xbox exclusive could be beneficial for Battlefield, which would have more market share.
For now, we don’t know what the outcome of this whole story will be, but Sony certainly won’t give up trying to stop the transaction.