Playstation Plus Premium: subscribers are starting to cringe, here’s why

If the Extra formula of the new Plus satisfies the players as a whole, the reciprocal is not the same for subscribers to the offer. In question ? The glaring lack of novelties in the catalog of retro games.

As you probably know, Playstation gamers have been enjoying an all-new, revamped Playstation Plus since June 24, 2022. This time, users can opt for three different offers, namely:

PS Plus Essential

PS Plus Extra

PS Plus Premium

If the first formula offers the same advantages and services as the old PS Plus, the Extra and Premium formulas have new supplements, such as access to an extensive catalog of PS4 and PS5 games (for the Extra offer) or even temporary access to the latest Sony exclusives such as Horizon Forbidden West for example.

Via the Premium offer, players can additionally enjoy a panel of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP catalogs. And precisely, this formula thought a priori for lovers of retro games, is starting to annoy its subscribers. We explain why.

In early August 2022, Sony lifted the lid on the list of games being added to PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium bundles this month. In addition to Yakuza Like A Dragon or Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 available to everyone, PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can also lay their hands on additional titles like Metro Exodus, Dead by Daylight or even Ghost Recon Wildlands.

A lack of retro games that annoy Premium subscribers

What about retro games? Nothing to report, and this is what bothers users of the Premium formula. Therefore, many users shared their displeasure on Twitter in response to the official tweet posted by Sony.

“Are we going to have more classic games or not? Because I’m really starting to have a hard time seeing the point of keeping a Premium subscription when I could just upgrade to PS Plus Extra because the classic games and trials really aren’t worth it,” assures the msg-ho3 user on the social network.

“The selection of retro games sucks! It would be better to improve it or I will definitely not renew next year”, strikes another user. “Where are the classic catalog updates? That’s why many of us bought a premium subscription,” asks another player. You would have understood it, Sony has every interest in filling the catalog of classic gamesunder penalty of seeing many players unsubscribe or switch to the Extra formula.