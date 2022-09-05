PlayStation partners with Rick and Morty to promote God of War Ragnarok in commercial

A new ad features an unusual hip with Rick and to promote Sony’s next exclusive: God of War Ragnarok. The announcement brings the duo characterized as Kratos and Atreus traveling through the Nine Realms, but with the characteristic humor of the animation, which recently had its sixth season released.

In the , Rick shaves his head and paints himself as Kratos, telling Morty that they are going to embark on an epic adventure. Soon after, he drags his companion to the Nine Realms and briefly introduces the Nine Realms. - Advertisement - Elsewhere, Rick finds the Leviathan ax and “other as-yet-unannounced improvements” and leaves Morty at his lowest because he doesn’t want to soil Kratos’ iconic weapon. Watch: What happens if I delete a contact from Telegram?

Last week, God of War Ragnarok gained gameplay details. Kratos will have new signature moves, allowing him to add elements like fire and ice to attacks for greater destruction. There will also be new shields and more powerful armor with new abilities. Atreus will be stronger than ever and will make all the difference during combat. The fights will be fiercer and the variety of enemies has been expanded, after the predecessor title received criticism in this aspect. In the plot, Kratos and Atreus must embark on a new adventure through the Nine Realms to prepare for the prophesied battle that will cause the end of the world, while the forces of Asgard prepare for war. - Advertisement - God of War Ragnarok will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 9 of November.

