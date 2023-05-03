PlayStation on PC: Not All Sony Games Should Be Released for PCs

Sony recently announced early 2023 results indicating that nearly 40 million PS5s have been sold. Now PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst has stated that each company’s PC release will be evaluated individually, which could mean that not all PlayStation games can make it out of your console.

In the interview, Hulst was keen to say that releasing games for PC is a great option, but it will be necessary to analyze how each game will be impacted by this: We’ve made significant progress delivering games on PC over the last few years, so where it makes sense for the game and the studio, it’s a great option to have. But it’s a decision we’ll make for each game individually. In practice, we can understand that it will be necessary to negotiate with the studios to ensure that the launch will be successful. This concern is clear after the problems in launching The Last of Us Part 1 for computers.

In this way, Sony seems to have become more cautious after these incidents to avoid their games’ reputation being damaged by disastrous launches on PC, while trying to maintain their consoles with relevant exclusive titles. In addition, Sony has already revealed that it will release 10 of its exclusive games on PCs by March 2026, including games as a service, which may indicate the arrival of games in multiplayer versions of The Last of Us and perhaps even one of Horizon. What’s your bet for Sony’s next release for PCs?

