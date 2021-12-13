PlayStation Now for mobiles, an idea that Sony does not quite rule out

Lost among the hundreds of documents brought to light during the Epic Games and Apple trial, as they now share from TheVerge, it seems that evidence has now been found that Sony would have been planning a mobile extension for PlayStation Now since 2017, bringing its current cloud gaming service to smartphones.

However, almost 5 years later, we still have no news about this service, although the panorama has undoubtedly changed quite positively for the Japanese company. And it is that recently we have seen the reports that indicate that Sony is currently preparing to present a new game service with which to compete against the Xbox Game Pass, and that could certainly fit as an extension and mix of PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.

Although the current service focuses exclusively on consoles, we have already seen how PlayStation Studios made its landing on PC, opening a new window to the accessibility of these titles; also counting on other services like PS Remote Play, the remote use tool of our console, which allows us to access it through streaming from any computer or mobile.

In fact, according to the latest rumors, this new project under the code name “Spartacus” would combine its cloud gaming service with a subscription to PlayStation Plus, adding to the current PlayStation Now catalog. new original PS1 games and even some PS5 games. What is not clear is whether Sony will opt for a first-day availability model with some of the launches, in the same way that the Xbox service does, since the presence of PS5 games is still postulated as a future addition. .

Even so, considering that this service it wouldn’t arrive until spring of next year, and the great secrecy that Sony is trying to maintain despite the leaks, we could still see some notable changes.