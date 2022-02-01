Search here...
Tech NewsCommunicationGaming

PlayStation Network lands on Discord: how to show our game activity

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

After yesterday’s leak, and starting its availability from today, now Discord users will be able to connect their PlayStation Network account to the communication application. This means that, years after their partnership with Microsoft, gamers on Sony consoles will now be able to display their gaming activity directly on their profile for their friends to see. can see what you are playing in real time; and even show your PSN ID to make it easy for other users to add them.

Currently, as soon as we log in to the desktop version, we will be able to see a small pop-up message in which we are offered the possibility of linking our account directly. Thus, depending on whether we have saved the login data of our Sony account in the browser, we can perform the synchronization in just two clicks, or we will have to enter our credentials to log in. Although first of all, highlights the great simplicity and ease of the entire process.

Read:

Google tests a new design for Discover: cleaner and no search bar

How to Sync PlayStation Network on Discord

In the event that we log in from our phone, or that this message does not appear when logging in, we will have to access the activation manually. For this, we only have to click on the nut icon located next to our name at the bottom left of the desktop app (or by swiping the mobile screen to the right until you see our icon at the bottom right), and We will access the Connections category.

Once here, we will see a selection of icons of the different supported platforms at the top, where we will have to look for the PlayStation icon, and click on it to open a home page in the browser.

How to Sync PlayStation Network on Discord

Options and privacy

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that once this association was made, both options to share our activity and profile name will be active by default. If we want to maintain our privacy in any of these two aspects, we will only have to access the Discord options to make the changes.

To do this, we will access the Connections category again. Once here, we will only have to descend until we see our PlayStation Network profile, next to which we will find two ticks with which to show or hide our account name in our profile information, and the ability to show or hide our gaming activity as a status in our Discord account.

Read:

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid them

Previous articleHow to connect Discord with PlayStation
Next articleWordle, bought by The New York Times
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Wordle, bought by The New York Times

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Communication

PlayStation Network lands on Discord: how to show our game activity

After yesterday's leak, and starting its availability from today, now Discord users will be able to connect their...
Communication

How to connect Discord with PlayStation

Your Discord account and your PlayStation account will now be able to link together, helping to better integrate...
Tech News

Soon your iPhone will notify you of new alerts from the browser itself, what does it mean?

Notifications are not strange to anyone. Every day we receive dozens, including new messages from the...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.