PlayStation Network lands on Discord: how to show our game activity

After yesterday’s leak, and starting its availability from today, now Discord users will be able to connect their PlayStation Network account to the communication application. This means that, years after their partnership with Microsoft, gamers on Sony consoles will now be able to display their gaming activity directly on their profile for their friends to see. can see what you are playing in real time; and even show your PSN ID to make it easy for other users to add them.

Currently, as soon as we log in to the desktop version, we will be able to see a small pop-up message in which we are offered the possibility of linking our account directly. Thus, depending on whether we have saved the login data of our Sony account in the browser, we can perform the synchronization in just two clicks, or we will have to enter our credentials to log in. Although first of all, highlights the great simplicity and ease of the entire process.

How to Sync PlayStation Network on Discord

In the event that we log in from our phone, or that this message does not appear when logging in, we will have to access the activation manually. For this, we only have to click on the nut icon located next to our name at the bottom left of the desktop app (or by swiping the mobile screen to the right until you see our icon at the bottom right), and We will access the Connections category.

Once here, we will see a selection of icons of the different supported platforms at the top, where we will have to look for the PlayStation icon, and click on it to open a home page in the browser.

Options and privacy

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that once this association was made, both options to share our activity and profile name will be active by default. If we want to maintain our privacy in any of these two aspects, we will only have to access the Discord options to make the changes.

To do this, we will access the Connections category again. Once here, we will only have to descend until we see our PlayStation Network profile, next to which we will find two ticks with which to show or hide our account name in our profile information, and the ability to show or hide our gaming activity as a status in our Discord account.