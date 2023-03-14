PlayStation may release Ratchet and Clank: In Another Dimension on PC

An innocent job listing may have revealed that the next PlayStation exclusive to hit PC will be Ratchet and Clank: In Another Dimension. The novelty arrives weeks before the PC release of another acclaimed Japanese exclusive, the remake of The Last of Us.

Launched in June 2021 for the PlayStation 5, Ratchet and Clank: In Another Dimension had its development started before the new generation console was announced and was in production when Sony negotiated the purchase of Insomniac Games in 2019. All other games in the Ratchet and Clank franchise were second party PlayStation exclusives, developed by Insomniac as an independent, but with Sony owning the intellectual property rights. With Sony's decision to take its exclusives beyond the PlayStation ecosystem with the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn in 2020, Ratchet and Clank could be the next game to hit PCs. FIFA 22 tops PlayStation Plus free games for May