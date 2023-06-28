PlayStation launches DualSense in partnership with LeBron James

- Advertisement -

Since the PS5 was launched in November 2020, DualSense, the controller that comes with the console, has already won several special editions, whether they are variations in different colors or themed editions of games such as God of War: Ragnarok, Hogwarts Legacy or Final Fantasy XVI . This week, Sony introduced another one of these special editions of the controller, this time in partnership with NBA legend LeBron James.

The new LeBron James DualSense will be on sale in the international market through the PlayStation Direct store from next July 27th, however, reservations will be available from this Thursday, June 29th. LeBron was involved in designing the template, which incorporates personal images and phrases that have been meaningful throughout the player’s career. - Advertisement - The partnership announcement indicates that we will also have a set of custom covers for the PS5, and you can check out a preview of them below: From his record-breaking basketball feats to his extraordinary efforts to help his community, LeBron is an inspiration to many of us at PlayStation. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner to be the first contributor to design limited edition PlayStation products. New signs point towards a Steam console Eric LempelSVP & Head of Global Marketing at SIE.

It’s still crazy to think that a kid from Akron who grew up gaming could create something like this. Designing a cover for the console and a controller with PlayStation that goes back to my students from I Promise and to our origins is something incredible. I hope this is something that continues to inspire everyone who touches them and that everyone has a little fun trying to find the meaning of each symbol. LeBron James.

In Europe, the DualSense in partnership with LeBron James will be sold for €79.99 (~R$ 421), but we still don’t know when or if it will come to the Europeian market. So, what did you think of the look of the new controller?

