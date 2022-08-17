Playstation games on PC: Sony is experimenting with PC launcher and PSN

HomeDevelopersPlaystation games on PC: Sony is experimenting with PC launcher and PSN

Published on

By Brian Adam
playstation games on pc sony is experimenting with pc launcher.jpeg
playstation games on pc sony is experimenting with pc launcher.jpeg
The PC version of “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered” contains files that indicate an expansion of Sony’s presence on Windows PC.

Sony could follow Microsoft’s example and bring games that have so far been exclusive to playstation to Windows PCs. The PC version of the action-adventure “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered” at least suggests that Sony and its development studios are at least experimenting with the PC platform.

The Videogames Chronicle website first discovered the entries in the game files PSNAccountLinked and PSNLinkingEntitlements, i.e. options for connecting a Playstation Network account. Such a PSN account is required for purchases in the Playstation Store and for a Playstation Plus subscription, but so far it is only available on Sony’s consoles.

In addition, Videogames Chronicle reports references to a “PlayStation PC Launcher”, also in the PC files of “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered”. In many places, this is taken as an opportunity for Sony to develop a fully-fledged PC launcher for all its own games, analogous to Ubisoft’s Uplay and EA’s Origin.

So far, Sony is turning to Steam and the Epic Games Store to bring earlier Playstation-exclusive games to PC. Before “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered”, the cult game “God of War” and the action role-playing game “Horizon Zero Dawn” were released on these platforms. Technically much simpler than your own launcher would be a simple link from Steam or Epic Games to the PSN.

Sony has recently set up a dedicated website to list all the PC games from its own developer studios, including a section on titles that will be released soon. A FAQ with frequently asked questions contains the wording “currently”: “No, you do not currently need a PSN account to enjoy Playstation Studios games on PC. […] It is currently not possible to transfer your save data from the PS4 or PS5 version to the PC version of a Playstation Studios title or vice versa.”


