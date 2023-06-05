PlayStation games and colorful PS5 console covers are discounted for Days of Play

Whoa, Nelly. There are a whole lot of PlayStation-related deals going on right now as part of Sony’s ongoing Days of Play promo, which runs through Monday, June 12th. Sony has a wide-ranging deals page that pulls together deals on digital games for the PlayStation 5, PS4, and even some of its PC ports on Steam, but the promo also extends to physical PS5 and PS4 games at a number of different retailers.

At Amazon, for example, you can get The Last of Us Part I for $49 ($20 off), Gran Turismo 7 for $39.99 ($30 off), God of War Ragnarök for $49.99 ($20 off), and the Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $39 ($30 off). The latter includes Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, allowing you to fully catch up on the Insomniac Spidey titles before Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches sometime in the fall.