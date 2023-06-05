PlayStation games and colorful PS5 console covers are discounted for Days of Play

Whoa, Nelly. There are a whole lot of PlayStation-related deals going on right now as part of Sony’s ongoing Days of Play promo, which runs through Monday, June 12th. Sony has a wide-ranging deals page that pulls together deals on digital games for the PlayStation 5, PS4, and even some of its PC ports on Steam, but the promo also extends to physical PS5 and PS4 games at a number of different retailers.
At Amazon, for example, you can get The Last of Us Part I for $49 ($20 off), Gran Turismo 7 for $39.99 ($30 off), God of War Ragnarök for $49.99 ($20 off), and the Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $39 ($30 off). The latter includes Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, allowing you to fully catch up on the Insomniac Spidey titles before Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches sometime in the fall.
On the accessories front, Sony is offering a rare discount on some of its PlayStation 5 Console Covers. Right now, you can save $10 on console plates for either the standard disc-equipped PS5 or the disc-less Digital Edition. It’s the same pricing and color selection across the board, with the blue, pink, and purple covers selling for $44.99 instead of the usual $54.99. Sadly, the deal does not extend to the black, red, or camo versions, but these accessories don’t normally go on sale at all, and they’re still exclusive to the PlayStation Store. Each cover is user-swappable and fairly easy to install, too, and none of them require tools.