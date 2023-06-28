PlayStation CEO Says Publishers Hate Xbox Game Pass, Call It “Destructive”

- Advertisement -

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) CEO Jim Ryan claimed that publishers are against the Xbox Game Pass service model as they consider it to take away value from games. Ryan was on video during the trial of the clash between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission of the United States, which aims to block the billionaire acquisition of Activision Blizzard US$ 69 billion (~R$ 379 billion).

During the trial, Microsoft’s lawyer asked Ryan about his comments to PlayStation investors during a meeting that took place a month after the Redmond giant announced its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in January 2022. - Advertisement - According to the lawyer, Ryan would have told investors that the purchase of Activision was motivated by Xbox Game Pass. The PlayStation CEO then reveals that he has spoken to several publishers and all of them have expressed their displeasure with the subscription service, calling it “destructive”.



