PlayStation advances new details and price of its Game Pass service

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A few months ago we heard the news that Sony was beginning to prepare its own on-demand game service, through a subscription model that would combine all the advantages of PlayStation Plus and Now, similarly to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. Thus, although the state of development of this project remains unknown, it seems that now Sony itself would have leaked one of the most important details: its price.

As they have shared from VentureBeat, the new Sony service would have at least three subscription levels with different prices and benefitswhich would arrive under the names of Spartacus Essential, Extra and Premium, the first of them being the equivalent of PlayStation Plus in its current form. Although, as we said, the most important part of this preview is undoubtedly the first piece of news about the figures, which, as might be expected, will start from the same 10 dollars basis of its main competitor’s service, offering access to a selection of games every month.

For its part, the Extra level will increase the price up to 13 dollars per month, also adding a game catalog with hundreds of old games that, presumably, could be the ones currently present on PS Now. Finally, the Premium level will ascend up to 16 dollars per month, and will include all of the aforementioned perks along with access to PS Now streaming capabilities and a library of classic games. Additionally, it will give you access to a feature called “game trials,” which will allow gamers to download and play new PS4 and PS5 games before they are officially released.

A service that is quite similar to the game tests currently offered by the EA service, so, in the absence of an official confirmation, it could come with the strong restriction of a limited number of hours or a closed game beta.

Thus, the greatest unknown now lies in the fact that whether or not Sony will add its exclusive releases on the service from the day of its launch. And it is that although Jim Ryan, president of PlayStation, previously assured that it was not sustainable to put new releases in a subscription service, it is a practice that Microsoft is already carrying out with the titles of its studies, as well as those recently acquired Bethesda and Activision Blizzard.

Brian Adam
