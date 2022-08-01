Playstation 5: Sony removes award feature Accolades

HomeDevelopersPlaystation 5: Sony removes award feature Accolades

Developers

Published on

By Brian Adam
So far, players can give each other awards in some multiplayer games on the PS5. It’s not used much and Sony discontinues accolades.

Sony is expected to discontinue the Accolades award feature in fall 2022. Users of some multiplayer games on the playstation 5 (PS5) can use this function to send each other awards if they have had particularly good experiences with someone. This emerges from a short message on the PS5 support pages under “Discontinued Playstation Apps, Features and Services”.

Kindness secondary

Under “Accolades on PS5 consoles” Sony writes that Accolades will no longer be supported from autumn 2022. However, Sony does not give an exact date for this. The company writes that the award function was not used to the extent expected as the reason for the discontinuation. Now you want to refocus. Whether there will be a similar function in a new form as a replacement is uncertain. Meanwhile, Sony encourages its users to send each other “positive messages”.

Accolades aims to strengthen the community in multiplayer games by allowing gamers to give each other awards when they have had good experiences with a fellow player. Awards can be given in the categories “Helpful”, “Welcoming” and “Good sport”. Each gamer can anonymously give a fellow player an Accolade per game to express their appreciation. The Accolades feature is only available in select multiplayer games on Playstation 5. This could also be a reason why the feature is not used much and is therefore discontinued.


