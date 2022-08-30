Playstation 5: Sony continues to reduce the weight of the new console version

International shops are already offering a new edition of the PS5. A revised AMD processor with 6-nanometer structures could be inside.

Sony is apparently launching a new version of the 5 games . It has already appeared in Australian and Japanese shops under the serial designation CFI-1200 (e.g. as CFI-1202A and CFI-1202B). The most obvious change is that the Playstation has become even lighter.

This is according to a report by Press Start from the manuals of CFI 1200 consoles that have already been shipped. The disc version with a Blu-ray drive should only weigh 3.9 kg and the digital version without a drive weighs 3.4 kg. Compared to the original Playstation 5 consoles from 2020 (CFI-1000), that would be a reduction of around 13 percent. In 2021, new editions were already released under the series designation CFI-1100, which saved around 300 g in weight with the help of a revised cooler.

PS5 series designation release year - Advertisement - disc version digital version CFI-1000 2020 4.5kg 3.9kg CFI-1100 2021 4.2kg 3.6kg CFI-1200 2022 3.9kg 3.4kg

In Japan, dealers indicate delivery from mid-September 2022. There, the new editions have already passed the certification center for radio emissions.

New manufacturing process conceivable

It is unclear how Sony has further d the weight of its PS5. A revised processor seems logical, but would hardly make the console more economical and would therefore not allow the cooler to be further reduced in size. Nice Rumors began to circulate in mid-2021that the chip order manufacturer TSMC could switch the production of the AMD combination processor in the PS5 from 7 (N7) to 6 nanometers (N6).

According to TSMC, however, the N6 process does not bring any significant improvements in efficiency. Instead, he simplifies production by introducing extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography: the silicon wafers are exposed more quickly, and more PS5 systems-on-chips (SoCs) fit on each wafer than before. The transistor density of N6 increases by around 18 percent compared to N7 – Sony could also use this to improve the availability of the PS5.

This manufacturing switch seems particularly attractive for Sony because both processes share the same design rules. Supplier AMD therefore does not have to design a new SoC, as would be necessary when jumping to the more expensive N5 process. Such a change would be something for a slim remake. The downside concerns the cooling: the same power loss with a smaller chip area makes heat dissipation more difficult.

One weight-saving option is the power supply, which Sony designed with a buffer at the launch of the PS5. After two years, the manufacturer should have gained enough experience with the behavior of the hardware that Sony can install a better tailored power supply.

