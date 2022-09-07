Playstation 5: New revision with smaller mainboard and heatsink

The latest of the 5 looks identical on the outside. Inside, it has been shrunk: the motherboard and are smaller.

- Advertisement -

Sony has been selling what is now the third version of the Playstation 5 since last month: The second revision appeared in Australia for the first time and, at least on the outside, looks unchanged. The technology YouTuber Austin Evans was able to get hold of a PS5 of the new revision (CFI-1200) and disassemble it.

- Advertisement -

Austin Evans’ YouTube video shows the differences in the new PS5 edition: Compared to the two previous versions, the new Playstation has a significantly smaller motherboard. The heat sink has also shrunk again.

Recommended Editorial Content - Advertisement - With your consent, an external YouTube video (Google Ireland Limited) will be loaded here.

Always load YouTube video

Load YouTube video now I consent to external content being displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms (Google Ireland Limited). Read more about our privacy policy.

With the first revision (CF-1100), Sony had already reduced the heat sink compared to the first edition, now it has become even narrower. According to Evans, the changes have made the Playstation 5 500 grams lighter than before. In addition, according to Evans, the new PS5 consumes less power than the previous models. When tested with the thermal camera, the new PS5 also showed a more even heat distribution than both previous editions.

50 euros more expensive

Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether the new revision of the Playstation 5 is already being sold in Germany. In Europe, Sony recently increased the price of the Playstation 5 by 50 euros. The variant with a drive costs 550 euros, the version without a drive costs 450 euros. That was necessary because of global inflation rates and the weak euro, Sony justified the controversial step.

Sony is also losing its gaming console hardware boss, Masayasu Ito, to retire on October 1, the company announced on Tuesday. The 60-year-old was vice president of Sony Interactive Entertainment and was responsible for the hardware development of several Playstation consoles, including the Playstation 5,

Minor hardware revisions are not uncommon for consoles: both the Playstation 4 and the Playstation 4 Pro have been re-released with minor changes over the years. The PS4 Pro (CUH-7000) was released in the variants CUH-7100 and CUH-7200 with quieter fans. Other common changes in minor hardware revisions include improvements in power consumption and more storage space.

Recommended Editorial Content With your consent, an external price comparison (voonze price comparison) will be loaded here.

Always load price comparisons

Load price comparison now I consent to external content being displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms (voonze price comparison). Read more about our privacy policy. mainboard-und-Kuehlkoerper-7256171.html%22%7D%2C%22custom%22%3A%22%22%2C%22id%22%3A%22newsticker%22%7D&partner=heise&webtrekk_vars=%7B%22cid%22%3A%227256171%22%2C%22contentGroup%22%3A%7B%221%22%3A%22www.heise.de%22%2C%2210%22%3A%22beitrag%22%2C%2211%22%3A%22entertainment%22%2C%2212%22%3A%22newsticker%22%2C%2213%22%3A%22free%22%2C%2216%22%3A%227256171%22%2C%222%22%3A%22newsticker%22%2C%223%22%3A%22news%22%2C%224%22%3A%22playstation-5-neue-revision-mit-kleinerem-mainboard-und-kuehlkoerper-7256171%22%2C%229%22%3A%22playstation-5-neue-revision-mit-kleinerem-mainboard-und-kuehlkoerper-7256171%22%7D%2C%22contentId%22%3A%22www.heise.de.news.playstation-5-neue-revision-mit-kleinerem-mainboard-und-kuehlkoerper-7256171%22%2C%22customEcommerceParameter%22%3A%7B%7D%2C%22customParameter%22%3A%7B%221%22%3A%221%5C%2F1%22%2C%2210%22%3A%22ho%3Bnewsticker%22%2C%2214%22%3A%22free%22%2C%2215%22%3A%22Daniel+Herbig%22%2C%2217%22%3A%22undefiniert%22%2C%222%22%3A%22gaming%3Bhardware%3Bkuehlung%3Bplaystation+5%3Bsony%3Bspiele%3Bspielkonsolen%22%2C%2222%22%3A%22entertainment%22%2C%2223%22%3A%22entertainment%22%2C%2225%22%3A%22Playstation+5%3A+Neue+Revision+mit+kleinerem+Mainboard+und+K%C3%BChlk%C3%B6rper%22%2C%2226%22%3A%22v5%22%2C%2228%22%3A%22newsticker%22%2C%2229%22%3A%22free%22%2C%2231%22%3A%22120%22%2C%2236%22%3Anull%2C%2240%22%3A%220%22%2C%226%22%3A%22gaming%3Bhardware%3Bkuehlung%3Bplaystation+5%3Bsony%3Bspiele%3Bspielkonsolen%22%2C%228%22%3A%222022-09-07T13%3A58%3A00%22%7D%2C%22launchLiveaccount%22%3A%221%22%2C%22tiDomain%22%3A%22responder.wt.heise.de%22%2C%22tiId%22%3A%22288689636920174%22%7D&compact=true" title="">



(then)

