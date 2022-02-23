Playing at being the President of the Government is possible on Android, and it’s so difficult that you don’t want to be

What exactly does a President of the Government do is something that you have probably asked yourself at some time, as well as imagine what you would do if you were in his role: “if I were president”… It turns out that there is a game on the play store that is literally a simulator of the president of the government.

It accumulates more than 5 million downloads and, after trying it, we already anticipate that is one of the most complex games in the Google app store. We are going to tell you all about ‘Modern Era – President Simulator’, a proposal as curious as it is extensive.

Being president (at least in this game) is not that easy

I found this game practically looking for a meme, but I have come across a complex, well-developed and entertaining simulator. In fact, if you like strategy games, this one will convince you a lot.

The first thing we have to do is select the country that we are going to govern. Depending on the country we choose, we will have a certain population, weaknesses and strengths in industry, sports, defensedifferent international relations, certain self-employed and employed population, etc.

Making the country prosper is not easy: every step you take in a certain field will affect the rest of the fields

The objective is to make the country prosper, making its economy grow, promoting job creation, managing the laws well, managing environmental matters, etc. There is so much to manage that it is overwhelmingand it is that every step we take in one area will have repercussions in another.

If we increase the items in Health for research against some disease, we will not have as much money to subsidize other medicines, if we increase the budget in the energy industry, the chemical and metallurgical industry will have less. Matters that we would never have thought of are presentAnd you have to manage them all.

In the same way, nothing prevents you carry out espionage policies and end up attacking a country, to get hold of their resources. We can even trigger a nuclear war, stage a coup, or demand the surrender of our enemies. The success of these missions will depend on the capacity that we have allocated to the country’s military force and even the position of the UN.

It is a complex and complete game, which has some ads that are not too annoying. If we want to accelerate the evolution of our country, we can speed up all the processes through a system of gems and micropayments, although it is not necessary to spend a single euro more to take our country to the top.