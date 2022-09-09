Players who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Special will receive DLC refunds

Last week, CD Projekt Red finally revealed the first details about the long-awaited 2077 DLC, which will be released in 2023. The big problem is that, contrary to what was initially said, the expansion will not be released for next-gen consoles. previous version (PS4 and Xbox One). To avoid further issues with the gamer community, CD Projekt has confirmed that those who the limited-edition Xbox One X of Cyberpunk 2077, which also included the game’s first expansion (which won’t happen), will be “refunded” .

Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077’s first DLC, focuses on Johnny Silverhand, a character played by Keanu Reeves. While we still don’t know many details about the content, CD Projekt Red recently confirmed that the PS4 and Xbox One release has been cancelled, which has left many disappointed, particularly those who purchased the game’s custom Xbox One X. - Advertisement - At the time the console was being sold, its description said that it would also include the complete Cyberpunk 2077, as well as the game’s first expansion. The new iPad Pro will have one of the distinctive elements of the iPhone 11 Pro

Now, CD Projekt has confirmed that “refunds” will be issued to those who purchased the limited-edition console. “Xbox One X – Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle owners will a refund for the expansion in the form of Microsoft Store credits,” says CD Projekt. “Please stay tuned for more details on this procedure.” Unfortunately, we still don’t know when this refund will be credited, or how much it will be, and we’ll just have to wait for the official information. What do you think of CD Projekt Red’s attitude?

