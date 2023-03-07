Play with Baby Yoda! Google releases Easter Egg with new season of The Mandalorian

The third season of The Mandalorian premiered last Wednesday (1) on Disney Plus and with it we’ve already seen a lot of action and new products like a Logitech G headphone for fans of the series. In addition, Google also released a new Easter Egg that allows you to play with Baby Yoda (Grogu) on the search page.

The Easter Egg is only available on Android and iOS phones and on desktops, but unfortunately it doesn’t work on Huawei smartphones. To access it, just search for “Baby Yoda”, “Grogu” or “The Mandalorian” and the little animated Grogu will appear in the lower right area of ​​the screen.

Tapping “Baby Yoda” will use the Force to move blocks of search results around the screen. You can tap as many times as you like and even share the news with your friends using a dedicated button. To remove Baby Yoda from the page just tap the X in the bottom area.

Speaking of Easter Eggs, The Last of Us, which also has Pedro Pascal in the cast, got one on the Google page. Just search for “The Last of Us” on the desktop site or in the Android and iOS app to see a red mushroom at the bottom of the page. Tap it to watch fungus grow and take over the quest screen.

Which series is your favorite: The Mandalorian or The Last of Us?