Play the original Prince of Persia from your mobile with this great web version

Prince of Persia is a legendary platform game that saw the light of day in 1989 and later reached countless platforms, including MS-DOS, GameBoy or Nintendo. You can play that Original Prince of Persia from any Android mobile, with a version for the browser called PrinceJS.

On Android we had a few Prince of Persia from Ubisoft from its remake, although it would not be until 2018 that something more similar to the original arrived: Prince of Persia: Escape from Ketchapp. PrinceJS is the version most faithful to the original -identical, in fact- and that you can play in any web browser, even that of your mobile, supporting touch controls.

The prince returns

The original Prince of Persia had something that for some reason has been lost in all subsequent sequels and remakes. Be their successful animations for the time, the sound effects or simply the novelty, the sequels -which are no longer available on Google Play- did not leave the same taste in the mouth when they arrived on Android.

To this day, the only Prince of Persia that survives on Google Play is the Ketchapp version, an infinite running game that is somewhat more faithful to the original, although somewhat different. If you want the exact same game of yesteryear, you can play it with the PriceJS web version, created by Oliver Klemenz and whose code is available on GitHub.

To play this Prince of Persia online you simply need to open the PrinceJS website in any moderately modern browser. You can control it with the keyboard on a PC or with touches, on a mobile. Of course, the controls are transparent, so you will need to memorize where to touch to handle the doll.

You have a controls scheme In the following image, although they can be summarized with that the character will walk instead of the place where you touch, in addition to jumping if you touch at the top of the screen or crouch, if you do it at the bottom. It seems more complicated than it really is.

The most difficult thing is to adapt to the controls, superimposed and invisible

PrinceJS runs great, has all the graphics, animations, effects, and music from the original game, and fits reasonably well on mobile. It is recommended that you use the menu Add to home screen, so that it loads in full screen and in landscape. However, it works well vertically as well.

The game is a bit complicated by today’s standards, but luckily that also has a solution. If you use this link, the game starts with the difficulty at 50%, which can be useful if you don’t adapt well to the controls.

