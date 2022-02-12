Play, the application that will allow you to watch YouTube videos from…

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Brian Adam

That YouTube is the video platform par excellence is not something that we come to discover now. Every day, millions of users enter the platform to entertain themselves listening to their favorite artists, influencers or to watch documentaries or any other content. In iOS and macOS we have to access the platform either through the browser or through the Google application. But now, Thanks to Play we can enjoy those videos from the home screen.

Play: Bookmark, organize and access videos from the home screen

We already know that the YouTube app allows us to bookmark videos to watch later. However, now a new application has been released that will allow us to do that and much more. With Play, available for iOS and macOS, we can also organize them and even access them from your home screen.

play has been created by Mark Tanaka, the same developer behind MusicHarbor. Play is integrated with the system share sheet, so you don’t have to leave the YouTube app to bookmark videos. Once you tap to save a video, the app automatically identifies its metadata, which includes the title, channel name, and post date. Users can also customize tags to organize their videos for later viewing.

In addition, the application will allow to create a Widget on the home screen. That will make it possible for us to check and open the videos that we have bookmarked directly from the home screen on the iPhone or iPad. The widget is customizable and everything syncs with other devices through iCloud, so we’ll have it on Mac.

Videos can be imported, added via Share Spreadsheet, or via drag and drop. Users can view them in a list, grid, or table (macOS), search, filter, sort, and organize using tags. iCloud keeps everything up to date on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Add and customize a few widgets to have YouTube on your home screen and cStart watching with a single touch.

If you often use YouTube, I think this application will come in handy. It is available through App Store for 1.99 euros. More or less the cost of the coffee you accompany with the video you like the most. Do not think about it because you will surely take advantage of it.

