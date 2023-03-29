Play Tetris and win a month of Apple TV+ | USA only

Everything is ready for the arrival of the new Apple TV+ film dedicated to one of the most famous games in history, Tetris. The production starring Taron Egerton will officially debut on March 31st and in these days we have talked about it several times, also watching the first official trailer and drawing the first conclusions on the atmosphere and plot. But there’s a problem: we’ll have to subscribe to Apple’s streaming service to see it, so what if we don’t have one?
There is a solution and it happens to be inextricably linked to the famous video game, as well as being part of a promotional initiative designed specifically to advertise the Apple film. To celebrate the film’s release on Apple TV+, players of the official version created by PlayStudios and available on the App Store will be able redeem points earned by completing missions and daily challenges, to have in return a very welcome gift that is decidedly more concrete. Specifically, by exchanging 2,000 game points we will have a free trial of Apple TV + for a month. Unfortunately at the moment the contest appears to be only available to US usersbut things could change in the next few hours and we will update the news if necessary.
The commitment required will be decidedly low and it will take just a few minutes to be able to take advantage of it, but there is another problem. There One month free trial is available to new subscribers only and must be redeemed by June 8, 2023. Also cannot be used by those who subscribe to the Apple One subscription bundle.
Too bad for these limitations, which actually make everything less interesting than expected, if we think that there are many ways to get a free trial of Apple TV +. However, for some it could be an opportunity and the CEO of PlayStudios, Andrew Pascal, commented on the initiative during an interview with the magazine For The Win.
“This is an exciting evolution for Tetris and a groundbreaking advance for casual mobile gaming as a whole. Our players earn loyalty points for doing something they love and can use those points for a variety of enjoyable travel and leisure activities. At the same time, our award partners are presented to passionate consumers. Everyone wins.”
The Tetris video game can be downloaded for free from the App Store on any iPhone or iPad running iOS 11 or iPadOS 11 and later. And since the arrival of the film of the same name is imminent, why not watch the trailer? We suggest it to follow.