Play Tetris and win a month of Apple TV+ | USA only

Everything is ready for the arrival of the new Apple TV+ film dedicated to one of the most famous games in history, Tetris. The production starring Taron Egerton will officially debut on March 31st and in these days we have talked about it several times, also watching the first official trailer and drawing the first conclusions on the atmosphere and plot. But there’s a problem: we’ll have to subscribe to Apple’s streaming service to see it, so what if we don’t have one?

There is a solution and it happens to be inextricably linked to the famous video game, as well as being part of a promotional initiative designed specifically to advertise the Apple film. To celebrate the film’s release on Apple TV+, players of the official version created by PlayStudios and available on the App Store will be able redeem points earned by completing missions and daily challenges, to have in return a very welcome gift that is decidedly more concrete. Specifically, by exchanging 2,000 game points we will have a free trial of Apple TV + for a month. Unfortunately at the moment the contest appears to be only available to US usersbut things could change in the next few hours and we will update the news if necessary.