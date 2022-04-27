Tech News

Play Store begins to deploy its Data Security section

By: Brian Adam

As they say, palace things go slowly. In this regard, Google originally intended to implement its new Data Security section in the Play Store for the month of February, but that has not been possible until now.

And it is that after a delay of several months, Google will begin today to implement this new section, in charge of listing some aspects related to the use made by mobile applications with the possible data collected from users.

The users We will see it appear over the next few weeks in our respective accounts, so it is a gradual deployment that will not be present for everyone at first.

And in the part referring to developers, the time they have to fill out the form in which they are asked to explain a series of issues related to the collection and processing of data within their applications is extended until July 20.

More specifically, they must report on:

  • Whether data is collected and for what purpose
  • If the app developer shares data with third parties
  • About security practices and the possibility of requesting the deletion of personal data
  • On whether the app follows the Play Store policy to protect children
  • Whether your security practices have been validated against a global security standard (more specifically, the MASVS).
Since Google has adopted a deeper approach to privacy than Apple took with the launch of its privacy labels in 2020, allowing users to know more about the privacy mechanics carried out by the applications they currently use and plan to install in the future on their mobiles.

It is already a matter of the new section appearing, and each one of us consulting the practices that each of the applications have been carrying out according to what their respective developers have contributed.

Although technology companies do not respect privacy at desired levels, it is also true that there are developers whose respect for privacy is below the standards set by the main technology companies.

This will allow us to know who we can trust the most when using and trusting our data.

More information: Google

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

