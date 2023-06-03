Play Livros receives “reading practice” mode to assist in children’s literacy

Google Play Books was updated this Friday (2) with general functionality improvements and new features for users, including the arrival of the “Reading Practices” mode that helps in children’s literacy. This novelty recently announced by the developer is aimed at children who are attending elementary school.
According to information, the function was initially made available in the United States — for the time being, there is still no forecast for arrival in other countries — in the Android version of Google Kids Space, a platform that brings together tools for children and adolescents, simply checking whether the book or magazine in question is compatible with the new functionality.
As explained by Google, the child can browse thousands of books in English and activate the Reading Practices mode by clicking on the microphone icon. Like this, the little one can read the text aloud while the system evaluates the pronunciation and other elementsr, highlighting at the end the incorrectly said or skipped terms.
The changelog for the app says the following:
- Track their reading position: They’ll see highlighted text as they read aloud, tracking where they are in the book and helping them focus on the next word.
- Hear a word: if they’re stuck on how to pronounce a word, they can simply tap on it to hear what it sounds like;
- Sound: with a quick tap, they will also hear a word broken down by syllable;
- Listen to a sentence: For even more context, new readers can listen to an entire sentence;
- Define a word: To learn more, they can tap to see or hear a kid-friendly definition of a word;
- Set a new reading position: They can tap on any word to update its position in the book and start tracking from there.
- Practice a challenging word: At the bottom of the page they will have the option to practice any words they skipped or mispronounced.
A few weeks ago, Google Play Books also received an update that improves reading on foldable phones. With this change, Play Books allows the layout in two columns in portrait mode, functionality that has been available since last week arrived in version 2023.4.3.0.4 along with bug fixes.
Did you like this update released for Play Books? Tell us, comment!