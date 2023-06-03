Play Livros receives “reading practice” mode to assist in children’s literacy

Google Play Books was updated this Friday (2) with general functionality improvements and new features for users, including the arrival of the “Reading Practices” mode that helps in children’s literacy. This novelty recently announced by the developer is aimed at children who are attending elementary school.

According to information, the function was initially made available in the United States — for the time being, there is still no forecast for arrival in other countries — in the Android version of Google Kids Space, a platform that brings together tools for children and adolescents, simply checking whether the book or magazine in question is compatible with the new functionality.