Play back: how to find out who unfollowed you on Instagram

If you are very interested in maintaining a good number of followers on Instagram, surely you know that following certain accounts is important. But, it is also very important not to lose them… of course. Even so, in the event that this happens and you want to pay that user with the same currency, you can do it quite easily. Obviously, the first thing you have to do is know exactly who are those who have stopped following you on Instagram lately, in order to make an appropriate selection. Curiously, the social network does not have any tool that tells you that you have lost followers, so you may think that it is difficult to know this information… but nothing is further from the truth. There is a fairly simple option that you can use. What you can do to know this information Some time ago, Instagram eliminated a function that, through a follow-up feed, could constantly know who had stopped following you. But, for some unknown reason, the social network removed this option. Therefore, there has been no choice but to seek life to know this and, the truth is that there are two possibilities that are not complicated, but they are not the most intuitive either. Use the list of followers To make use of this possibility you must access your Instagram profile and, once you are in it, you will be able to know the number of accounts that follow you. Click on the information in question and, then, you will be able to see the complete list. Now you must use the search engine -at the top- and write the name that is suspicious for you. If the user keeps tracking, it will appear on the screen. Otherwise, no, so you already have the “culprit” you were looking for. Now is the time to return the play if you wish or, failing that, ask what is the reason why this has happened. Use the lists of other users The procedure is similar, but in this case what you have to do is find the user who you think has unfollowed you by using Instagram’s global search engine. Once you find him, click on his profile and when you enter, locate the number in the upper right part that indicates the number of people or accounts that follow him. If it is an account that follows you, you will appear the first of all those found on the screen you see on the mobile terminal. Otherwise, you will see a list to use and it is time to take action if you consider it appropriate. In the event that these possibilities exist third-party applications, such as Followmeter that allows you to know the desired information in a simple way. You can get it for both the Android operating system and iOS in the official stores of both operating systems. >