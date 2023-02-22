Planning trips with Artificial Intelligence is not a good idea

With the huge number of new services that are appearing, where AI is in charge of “doing the dirty work”, it was a matter of time before we had sites like the one I am going to tell you about today.

This is travelmoji.xyz, a website where we just have to say where are we going and how many days do we want to spend. We can specify if we want to go easy or go full throttle, or if we are vegan, or if we want to enjoy sports and other hobbies.

After a few minutes we will have a detailed plan, where it tells us what we can do every hour, the places we can visit and what we can do in each of them.

The information is obtained from the Internet, of course, from the enormous number of sites that offer personalized routes, but there are things that are lost along the way.

testing travelmoji

Testing with Barcelona, ​​three days, he does a fairly complete tour, but he recommends visiting the zoo, an enclosure that is in the process of updating, not recommended at this time. Which makes me think that the information is not updated at all.

Streets closed for construction for months have been transformed into pleasant tourist walks, buildings that do not admit tourists open their doors… the AI ​​is not capable of knowing what is happening in each city at all timesso access to someone local to help with the issue is still essential.

An AI may struggle to provide accurate and personalized recommendations if it does not have in-depth knowledge of the tourist location and the various attractions and services available in the destination.

But it is not the only problem that a website like travelmoji can face, there may be a lack of understanding of context. AI may have difficulty understanding the context of a particular trip, such as the purpose of the trip, the tourist’s preferences and budget. As much as we tell you something in a small form, the result can be inaccurate, full of surprises for the user’s pocket.

AI relies on data and algorithms to provide recommendations. If this data is incomplete or skewed, or if the algorithms are poorly designed, AI can provide inaccurate information. On the other hand, travel plans can change at any time due to unforeseen problems, such as weather or transportation problems, changes that an AI cannot know about, making it difficult to provide alternative recommendations in real time.