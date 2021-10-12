PlanEdu: take your online vocational test for free with this Peruvian app

This 2021 there are several students between 15 and 17 years old who are about to finish school and, with the aim of knowing what they like the most and what they want for the future, the Ministry of Education has launched an application developed by the NGO Fundación Contra el Hambre (FH Peru): PlanEdu , which allows you to take a vocational test online and for free.

What is vocational guidance? According to the Minedu, it is a process that generates contradictions in young people, who on many occasions do not immediately attend higher education, or decide to change careers due to lack of guidance.. This is how vocational guidance has to be a process aimed at knowing various personal aspects: capacities, tastes, interests, personal motivations, depending on the family context and the general situation of the environment where it is inserted, in order to decide about one’s own future.

In the NGO Fundación Contra el Hambre (FH Peru), they are committed to contributing to education and discovering the potential of each child and adolescent and seeing that each one has their opportunity to develop that potential to the fullest. With this commitment, it has developed an educational, interactive, free and intuitive App, called PlanEdu, with updated information on the professional specialties of the Lima region and the Huancavelica region.

HOW THE PLANEDU APP WORKS AND ITS VOCATIONAL GUIDANCE

If you have a teenager in your house who, for the moment, does not decide what he wants to do as soon as he leaves school, the app PlanEdu provides you with the following elements:

Discover the best options for your future, based on your academic interests, skills, weaknesses, among other personal characteristics. Through a vocational test.

Find detailed information on professional specialties in public and private universities, technological and pedagogical institutes.

In addition, you will find direct links for more information on public and private universities, technological and pedagogical institutes.

At the end of the Plan Edu vocational test, you will be given a result with two options according to what you would like to do the most. (Photo: MAG)

Learn about the national scholarship options offered by PRONABEC in Peru, an opportunity to continue with higher studies.

In addition, you will find information on the Centers for Technical and Productive Education (CETPRO), aimed at developing entrepreneurial and technical capacities.