Place a protection code on your photos with Touch ID and Face ID

You can use the “Hidden” Photos album on your device, whether it’s iPhone or iPad to correctly hide some private photos so they don’t show up in your general camera roll, so now you can also hide some in another way with a Touch ID code or Face ID.

This helps a lot since the Hidden album can still be viewed once you know where to look. So hiding might not serve the way you want, so privacy goes up a notch once you encrypt with authentication code for your Hidden photo album.

In itself, this would be a double protection since it is applied to your photos in the Hidden album by applying any of your device’s methods, such as Face ID, passcode or Touch ID. Fully compatible with your iPhone or iPad.

Activate authentication for your hidden photo album with Touch ID and Face ID

Thanks to the authentication option, which should be noted, is normally active by default, you will be able to protect your photos. However, in case it is not active, just continue with the following steps to activate it:

Go to the “Settings” app and then go to your “Photos”.

Swipe the screen down and find the switch that allows you to use your Face ID or “use passcode”, you can also occupy Touch ID. All of these options depend on your device and what you set up in the first place.

Once you enter your “Hidden” photo album, you will only have to use Face ID authentication, code or even your Touch ID.

It is important that you add the general lock of Face ID, Touch ID or passcode of your iPhone or iPad as it will help you with all the privacy work. It will no longer matter if you give your acquaintance, friend or whoever your unlocked device to use it. Whether it is to scan a QR code or send photos, it is already a risk for your private photos, since this action will grant an extra security.

In case this option bothers you, Remember that you can return to the initial settings by going back through the steps of this tutorial to deactivate the option.

Finally, this also works to apply to the “Recently Deleted” photo album as there may be a photo there that you don’t want to be displayed easily either.