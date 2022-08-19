Pixels first: Android 13 is ready

Google is starting to ship 13 for its Pixel phones – but not all. The other manufacturers should follow suit later.​

Android 13 is : Google is now making the latest version of its smartphone operating system available for its own Pixel smartphones. “Later in the year” the devices of other manufacturers should also receive the update to Android 13, the company announced on Monday evening.

In Android 13, Google is continuing the redesign of the interface that was introduced with the predecessor. “Material You” means that symbols and menus adapt to an individual color scheme that is derived, for example, from the selected background image.

“Material You” theme

It remains to be seen to what extent other manufacturers will implement the “Material You” concept with their own surfaces. In addition, the developers of the apps have to support the design and provide a black and white app icon, for example, which Android can then change the color of.

With the new system version, some stricter and user-friendly rules for permissions are also moving into Android. You no longer have to share your entire media library for apps, but can now grant permissions for individual photos and videos.

Apps that want to trigger notifications must now obtain prior approval to do so. Here developers should make sure that their apps have to request this permission.

Android 13 takes care of potentially sensitive data on the clipboard and deletes email addresses, telephone numbers, credit card numbers or login data from the history after a while. Here, too, developers must ensure that they set up the processing of the data in their apps for this.

Fewer barriers in Android 13

With Android 13, Google also wants to lower barriers for users with disabilities or limited abilities. A new Accessibility Reader is intended to help people with impaired vision read long texts on the screen. The Lookout app can now also evaluate photos. Braille display support has been improved in TalkBack.

The language of the apps under Android 13 is no longer stubbornly based on the system language. Different languages ​​can be assigned to individual apps, provided the developers support this.

Google gave a preview of Android 13 at the I/O developer conference in May, and the beta had already appeared at the end of April. With the third beta release in June, the platform was stable. After the last beta in July, the release of the final version was already in sight.

Google is now making the new Android version available for its own Pixe smartphones. However, not for everyone, as Google confirmed: Even the beta versions were only available for devices from the fourth generation. Other manufacturers should follow suit in the course of the year, Google names Samsung, Asus, HMD Global, Iqoo, Motorola, Oneplus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi “and more”.

