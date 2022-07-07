pixel’s at a glance widget may show timers from home devices

- Advertisement -

Not even time to digest the three new features that arrived with last month’s Feature Drop – Nest Doorbell video feed, flashlight reminders and air quality alerts – that the widget At a Glance of the Pixels seems to be ready to welcome another novelty. The anticipation emerges analyzing the code of the Google app in version 13.26 beta conducted by colleagues from 9to5google.com.

The code reads about a new entry that could be inserted in the future in the widget settings: Cross Device Timer. The description, essential, explains that it will allow to show “timer information from home devices “. This means that the Pixel At a Glance widget may soon benefit from greater integration with products registered on the Google Home app.

Currently the At a Glance widget already draws on the Google Clock app to show the user information about any active timer or stopwatch. In addition to the classic icon in the notification bar, the Pixel widget shows countdowns or progressives both on the lock screen and on the home screen, and the moment you touch the information the Clock app opens.

ON OPERATION FOR NOW ONLY HYPOTHESIS

In addition to the name and brief description at the moment we don’t know much more about the news that Google could soon submit to those who use the app in beta. It can be assumed that when the widget is active it can get information about any timers set on smart displays and smart speakers from the Home app to show the user the time left to expire.

We don’t know if the widget it will also indicate on which device the timer has been set among the many that can be recorded on the Home app, just as it is impossible to say if for example you will have it the opportunity to stop one. In the meantime, the icon associated with the Cross Device Timer (here on the right) has also emerged, the one that should be shown next to the relevant item in the widget settings.