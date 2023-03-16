Pixelmator Pro now lets you create mockups from Apple devices

New update of Pixelmator Pro, image editor for Mac, allows the creation of realistic mockups with shadows and frames of editable devices through iPhone, iPad and Mac.
Using Federico Viticci’s Apple Frames shortcut, you can now place screenshots of Apple devices inside frames. But with Mac Photoshop Pixelmator Pro the options are much more varied.
Simulate device screenshots on Pixelmator Pro 3.3.1 it’s very easy as the update brings a dozen models of Apple devices with the latest Mac, iPhone and iPad.
You can quickly replace placeholder images with your own designs or refine the look of your mockup with various shadow styles and background colors. If you’re interested in trying out Apple’s new device models, just open Pixelmator’s model browser by launching a new project (Command + N) and check the What’s New category.
This feature leverages design templates and customizable templates added to Pixelmator Pro in September 2022. In a statement, the company disclosed that some mockups in the catalog were styled by professional artists.
The update offers, for photo mockups: standard Apple device frames; pixel-perfect screen sizes; transparent backgrounds and ultra-realistic shadows. For stylized mockups, artist-designed device frames are available; pixel-perfect screen sizes and design; Fully editable shape layers and resolution-independent scaling.