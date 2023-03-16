Pixelmator Pro now lets you create mockups from Apple devices

New update of Pixelmator Pro, image editor for Mac, allows the creation of realistic mockups with shadows and frames of editable devices through iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Using Federico Viticci’s Apple Frames shortcut, you can now place screenshots of Apple devices inside frames. But with Mac Photoshop Pixelmator Pro the options are much more varied.

Simulate device screenshots on Pixelmator Pro 3.3.1 it’s very easy as the update brings a dozen models of Apple devices with the latest Mac, iPhone and iPad.