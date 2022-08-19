Pixelmator Photo from now on subscription only, Mac app coming | Prices

changes business model. It gets more expensive but it does it for the good of everyone, of the team and also of the users. It can be learned on the official blog of the editing app, which over the years has established itself as one of the most effective ever in Apple. From now on, to have Pixelmator Photo it will no longer be necessary to pay 7.99 dollars / euro at the time of download, but a subscription will be required. TO those who have already paid for a copy of Pixelmator Photo will not change anything. There are two formulas provided: the monthly from $ 4.99 or € 5.49or the annual from $ 23.99 or 27.99 euros. On the page of the App Store (link below) a third one from 54.99 euros is indicated for the “lifetime” subscription, which however is not mentioned in the note released by the developers and therefore could be removed in a short time , also because it is contrary to the logic that led them to move from one-off to recurring payments.

FROM NOW ON NEWS MORE ABOUT SUBSTANCE THAN ‘WOW’

After all will rise again by the end of the year or at the beginning of the next at the latestwhen the Pixelmator Photo app for Mac arrives. But those who subscribe first, the developers promise, will block the increases, that is, they will keep the current prices also in the future when with the same subscription they can also use the app for Mac. The decision, they write, was not easy, but it was necessary because the previous business model did not suit anyone. Basically with the one-time payment the team mostly made money when a new version was released, which attracts the attention of the press and pushes potential customers to become customers (see version 2.0 released at the end of 2021). In the period between one update and another "the earnings are not enough to cover the costs". This slows down development times, it pushes to privilege the development of novelties that make news and therefore produce profits over substancedoes not allow users to try the app except for versions with some blocked features, and implies a whole series of consequences that the team explained in detail on the page in SOURCE. Apple iPhone 12, the video summary: this is how it could be The hope of the developers is that in the end those who use the app consistently and do it with satisfaction believes that the quality of the product is worth the recurring investment, and that the flexibility of the subscriptions (it can be canceled at any time) pushes more users to try the product. Pixelmator Photo should benefit from a mechanism that allows for constant earnings, so the long-term development of the app should also gain and consequently the product quality.

PIXELMATOR PHOTO FOR MAC

Pixelmator Photo for Mac will arrive between late 2022 and early 2023app "native to Macs". At that time i prices of the subscription will grow (the plan will be unique, for iOS, iPadOS and even Mac), but who subscribes before then "will also receive Pixelmator Photo for Mac for free". On the other hand, those who have obtained the app for iOS by paying at the time of download will have to purchase the one for Mac separately.