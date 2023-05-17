Pixel: whoever buys one then tries another. iPhone and Galaxy still far away

The smartphone and consumer electronics business in general is gaining prominence within Google’s balance sheet. Thanks to a range of products that has never been so wide: smartphones, of course, but also smartwatches, earphones, tablets and even the foldable. Google has many Pixel products on its list, and the number of customers is growing. However, are they “curious”, enthusiasts ready to try something else and then something else, or are they customers who will stay? From the small survey conducted by Statista in the States, Google’s main market, it seems more the former. For customer loyalty, Google loses the comparison with Samsung and loses the one with Apple. The statistical basis concerns 9,571 Americans interviewed between April 2022 and March 2023, only 442 owned a Pixel while half had an iPhone. - Advertisement -





In short, nothing that can be taken seriously, but if there is a long-term perspective on the Pixel line in Mountain View, then Google would do well to take into account even small signs like this. To the question “How likely do you think I’ll buy a different brand of smartphone next time?” the almost 10,000 Americans are divided as follows: it is more or less unlikely Google: 26% Samsung: 44% Apple: 49%

it is more or less likely Google: 57% Samsung: 34% Apple: 34%.



LOTS TO FIX

If the reference is Apple, judging by the mini survey by Statista Samsung seems to have managed to retain customers in almost the same way, while those who owned a Pixel expressed themselves so sharply to overshadow the small statistical base almost in the background. After all, the Pixel brand is still there young and smartphones occasionally have bugs gross or inexplicable, the update policy, despite the fact that Google takes care of Android.