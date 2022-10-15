Pixel Watch without secrets: here are the live photos of those who have already worn it

- Advertisement -

The Pixel Watch is now around the corner, however it seems that Google’s next wearable just can’t resist the temptation of show yourself before the launch event on October 6th. In the past few hours, in fact, a post on Reddit has emerged in which a user demonstrates that he has got his hands on a Pixel Watch demo unit and supported his claims with the publication of a rich series of images dedicated to the clock emphasizing every aesthetic detail.

LIVE IMAGES OF PIXEL WATCH

The photos show the Pixel Watch turned off as the user in question wants to avoid being identified during the activation process of the smartwatch, but they still allow us to appreciate every element of the wearable, starting from generous frame that we find around the display. This is visible thanks to the first photos of the gallery below, however we will have to wait to see it on to get the most complete picture.

According to the impressions of those who have tried it, the Pixel Watch is mmuch thinner than expected and we can see how the case is slightly narrower in the part closest to the wrist, and then widens outwards. The pictures also show us the positioning of the speaker and microphoneboth placed on the opposite side to that of the crown.

THE CONTENTS OF THE PACKAGE

We then move on to the gallery dedicated to unboxing. Here we can take a look at the complete contents of the package, which differs a lot from what is usually used for smartwatches such as the Galaxy Watch or Apple Watch. The Google watch, in fact, is sold in an overall voluminous package, as it is already attached to its support, instead of being offered in the classic thin and slender box.

The contents of the package are however very sparse – as for all the other competitors – and only includes the charging base with Type-C connector. We point out that in the last photo of the gallery there is also a lightning-fast dimensional comparison with a 41mm Apple Watch.

THERE ARE ALSO STRAPS

Finally, let’s move on to the collection of images proposed by the colleagues of DroidLifewho have instead published a series of photos dedicated to straps Active of the Pixel Watch in the colors Chalk And Lemongrass while the Charcoal and Obsidian variants that should be proposed at the launch of the strap collection have not been shown.

Each of these was bought for the price of 49 dollars a figure that should be close to the official cost of the accessories and, as we can see when compared with the Pixel Watch images shown above, it is possible to notice the different strap attachment system, which is much more similar to the one used by Apple on the basic Apple Watch bands.

First impressions confirm the excellent quality of the rubber and testify to the presence of a proprietary coupling system which allows you to insert and remove the strap by pressing a button on the Pixel Watch, as also shown by the information material in the package. We point out that the small version is suitable for wrists between 130 ei 175 mmwhile the big one for those from 165 to 210 mm.

In short, there is now very little to discover about the new Pixel Watch, if not the latest details on the software and the selling price, which is currently estimated at around 379 euros for the version without data connectivity. Obviously the appointment is for next 6 October to discover all the other details on the new products that Google will show during the Made by Google event.

PIXEL WATCH – PARTIAL TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

cashier 40 mm

40 mm SoC : Samsung Exynos 9110 main chip + co processor

: Samsung Exynos 9110 main chip + co processor memories : 1.5 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage

: 1.5 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage controls : via the side crown, which rotates and can be pressed, and via a physical button

: via the side crown, which rotates and can be pressed, and via a physical button GPS + NFC

waterproof at 5 atmospheres, up to 50 meters

at 5 atmospheres, up to 50 meters battery : about 300 mAh, expected one day autonomy, magnetic recharge

: about 300 mAh, expected one day autonomy, magnetic recharge operating system : Wear OS 3 with smart unlock for Android

: Wear OS 3 with smart unlock for Android colors: Chalk, Charcoal and Obsidian