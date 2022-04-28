Pixel Watch, the lost prototype shown on the wrist in many new images

“It’s the most comfortable watch I’ve ever worn”. These are the words used to describe the Pixel Watch from tagtech414, the Reddit user who claims he got a non-working prototype from an acquaintance of his who allegedly found it in a coffee shop. A somewhat bizarre story that can only bring to mind what happened years ago with an iPhone 4 prototype.

The fact is that the device is there and is quietly shown and described in every detail by tagtech414 complete with an AMA session on Reddit in which he answered the many questions he was asked.

It looks much thinner than the measured dimensions would lead you to believe. Compared to my Galaxy Watch this doesn’t even seem to be on the wrist. Also, a big plus, the crown is NOT going to press hard on the back of my hand when I fold my wrist back or write, which drives me crazy on other watches.

The 20mm strap, “in a soft silicone with a good flexion capacity and that does not hold fingerprints too much” it is of a different color than the one shown in the first images, it has a proprietary attachment and it would not be easy to attach but once done it would be very solid and resistant.

The release takes place via a special button and the design is a bit reminiscent of the straps made for the Fitbit Charge 5 with this Pixel Watch here it would also seem to share the layout of the sensors positioned on the bottom of the case.

At the launch of the Pixel Watch, as we have called it so far, it shouldn’t be much longer., The official announcement is likely to arrive next May 11, during the opening keynote of the Google I / O 2022. Market rumors, however , would aim at an availability set for next October.