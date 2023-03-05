5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsPixel Watch receives small change in the interface linked to Google Assistant

Pixel Watch receives small change in the interface linked to Google Assistant

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Pixel Watch receives small change in the interface linked to Google Assistant
1678020681 pixel watch receives small change in the interface linked to.jpeg
- Advertisement -

the smart watch Google Pixel Watch received a visual adjustment which can relieve users who are bothered by even small details in the interface. In this case, the new update for the smartwatch Watch Faces application brought a change in the logo referring to the Assistant on the product.

This is version number 1.1.69.494644191, which now adds the resource icon in the price background with a symbol that changes color according to the other elements present in the interface. Previously, the application adopted the classic style for the assistant, with a white background and Google-style colors.

With that, in addition to being able to use the app to customize the desired watch face style for the Pixel Watch, users will have all other screen elements with the same color scheme. Therefore, those who prefer to customize the look of the interface will welcome this novelty.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this year, Google’s smartwatch started getting features that the community was looking forward to getting. In this sense, they are the functions related to the detection of falls and also to the identification of irregular heart rhythm. The latter was only available manually and started to operate automatically.


Still on the Google clock, it is worth remembering that the company may be working on versions for the item for the Calendar applications and also for Gmail. Likewise, even third-party items using Wear OS will be able to take advantage of these apps.

TikTok launches paid subscription content

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Alphabet’s Intrinsic Acquires Majority of Open Robotics

Today, Open Robotics, which is the organization that includes the nonprofit Open Source Robotics...
Tech News

Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing chatbot is coming to Windows 11

Comment on this storyCommentFor the past few weeks, people have watched in awe —...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.