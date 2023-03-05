Pixel Watch receives small change in the interface linked to Google Assistant

the smart watch Google Pixel Watch received a visual adjustment which can relieve users who are bothered by even small details in the interface. In this case, the new update for the smartwatch Watch Faces application brought a change in the logo referring to the Assistant on the product. This is version number 1.1.69.494644191, which now adds the resource icon in the price background with a symbol that changes color according to the other elements present in the interface. Previously, the application adopted the classic style for the assistant, with a white background and Google-style colors.

With that, in addition to being able to use the app to customize the desired watch face style for the Pixel Watch, users will have all other screen elements with the same color scheme. Therefore, those who prefer to customize the look of the interface will welcome this novelty. Earlier this year, Google's smartwatch started getting features that the community was looking forward to getting. In this sense, they are the functions related to the detection of falls and also to the identification of irregular heart rhythm. The latter was only available manually and started to operate automatically.




