pixel watch, june patch rolling out. late smartphones

As usual on the first Monday of the month, Google released the monthly Pixel update last night… But only for the Pixel Watch. Lacks the Feature Drop, otherwise known as QPR3, is on appeal, for smartphones, there are no smartphone security patches, and no explanations of why or release forecasts. The Pixel Watch patch doesn’t contain much – in fact it is a trivial maintenance update whose changelog merely mentions unspecified “security patches, bug fixes and improvements”, however an unreported novelty is that the numbers of the numeric keypad are a wee bit bigger.

In any case, the new firmware has version number RWDC.230605.004; distribution should take a couple of weeks overall, according to official indications. Of course you can always try to force download the update by going to Settings > System > System Updates on your watch and repeatedly pressing the writing indicating that the device is updated. Once installed, security patches are observed to rise to the June 5th level. Of course the build is always based on Android 11.

As for the Pixels, it should be noted that the late release episodes are multiplying a bit in the last period. It doesn’t just happen with QPR, but also with the more normal security patches: it happened in March (a week late for QPR2) and in April with the monthly patches. In May, everything went according to plan (we reiterate: first Monday of the month, at 10 am (California local time).

Google also released the generic Android security bulletin for June, with 57 vulnerabilities fixed in all (23 for June 1st and 34 for June 5th), one of which, with “high” priority and relating to ARM Mali GPUs, already targeted by exploits; but hasn’t released the Pixel-specific one.

Google Pixel Watch? Android smartwatch with activity monitor ? Heart rate monitoring watch ? Champagne Gold Stainless Steel Case with Hazel Active Band, WIFI/BT