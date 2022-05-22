Pixel Watch, it’s time for rumors again: news on sensors, chips and memory

It is the case to turn back the hands of the clock. It’s true: Google last week, in the course of IO / 2022, took off the veil on its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. But the launch (scheduled for autumn) is quite far away, and the details shared by the company at the moment are few: we have to be content with some renderings.

As always, indiscretions are accommodated in the empty space left by official news: and therefore, despite the official status, the rumor period returns. Today’s rumor comes once again from 9to5Google: last Saturday there was talk of the hypothesis of an old processor (the Exynos 9110 from Samsung), and now the thread of that speech is recovered but with the addition of another piece of news.

OLD CHIP, OTHER CONFIRMATION

According to what he reports 9to5Googleindeed, The confirmation of the fact that it will be the Exynos 9110, released in 2018 with the original Samsung Galaxy Watch, the processor that will move Pixel Watch, also came from a second source informed on the topic. A fact that, if confirmed, would not be exactly exciting for a product that conceptually seems to want to establish itself as the Apple Watch of the Android landscape.

In this round, however, there are other details to sweeten the pill. First of all, it seems there will be a coprocessor alongside the Exynos 9110 to relieve the CPU from managing various tasks such as continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep, step count, timer and so on.

GENEROUS RAM AND SENSORS

Furthermore, it seems that to compensate for the not-so-brilliant performance of the Google chip it will be joined by the highest amount of RAM ever seen on a Wear OS device: This should be a slightly higher figure than the 1.5 GB seen on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. And over time we have realized that generous RAM facilitates Wear OS responsiveness.

And that’s not all why 9to5Google also anticipates other details of Pixel Watch, starting from the internal memory it will be equipped with, or 32 GB. Also in this case it is a high figure in reference to the current market (which is around 16 GB). Finally, the latest tips concern the sensors: Pixel Watch should be equipped with the same sensors seen on FitBit Luxe and Charge 5 on boardor one for the heart rate with support for reading the blood oxygenation level (SpO2) and another dedicated to the electrocardiogram (ECG).