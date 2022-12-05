Pixel Watch, Google indicates how to reach 24 hours of autonomy

- Advertisement -

In the past few hours, Google has updated its official documentation on the Pixel Watch by specifying better how it is actually possible to reach the milestone of 24 hours of autonomy, detailing which actions to take and for how many times / how long. You can consult the original document by following the SOURCE link, but since it is only in English we will translate it below:

240 notifications

280 time checks

1 call via LTE, lasting 5 minutes

1 workout using LTE and GPS with playback of music downloaded from YouTube Music, duration 45 minutes

1 satellite navigation session via Google Maps with watch connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth, duration 50 minutes

Clock configured with default settings, among which the Always-On Display deactivated stands out

Previously, official information was based on “pre-production software and hardware”; to clarify, the declared autonomy remained unchanged – 24 hours. The AoD point seems the most crucial of all: it is true that the display is small and it is OLED so only the pixels actually lit are involved, but in general it is a function that still has a significant impact on the general autonomy, even in the smartphone sector. It is also worth pointing out that this way of declaring autonomy is not only adopted by Google: historically, Apple also uses it, for example.

Autonomy is precisely one of the main criticisms addressed to the Google Pixel Watch, the first adventure of the Mountain View giant in the world of wearables (at least with the main brand, not counting therefore that it has owned Fitbit for a few years now). It is worth mentioning that the watch has a 294 mAh battery almost identical to that of the latest generation of Apple Watch (308 mAh for the smaller model).

Finally, remember that Pixel Watch is not officially sold by us – Amazon Italy had some units in stock but they finished quickly, and they never came back.